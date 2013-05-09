* U.S. jobless data fuels debate about scaling back Fed stimulus * Brazil launches additional $750 mln of 2023 bond * Brazil real drops 0.6 pct, Mexico peso dips 0.1 pct By Walter Brandimarte RIO DE JANEIRO, May 9 Latin American currencies weakened late on Thursday as concern that the U.S. Federal Reserve could scale back its monetary stimulus program weighed on risk assets, boosting investors' appetite for the greenback instead. Losses increased late in the afternoon as key Wall Street indexes fell in the red, halting a five-day rally, and the U.S. dollar soared to its highest level in over four years against the Japanese yen. The Brazilian real fell 0.6 percent, its largest single-day loss in three weeks, to close at 2.0151 per dollar. "It all happened abroad. All currencies got beaten by the dollar today," said Flavio Serrano, a senior economist with Espirito Santo Investment Bank in Sao Paulo. The Mexican peso weakened to as much as 12.046 per dollar, but last traded at 11.996 per greenback, 0.13 percent weaker from Wednesday's close. Both currencies spent most of the session flat or slightly stronger as investors' appetite for risk held steady after a report showed the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week to its lowest level in nearly 5-1/2 years. Also supporting the real earlier in the day was news that Brazil was selling $750 million in a reopening of its dollar-denominated global bond due in 2023. Market sentiment worsened later in the day, however, as investors started speculating that the strength of the U.S. labor market could allow the U.S. Federal Reserve to scale back its bond-buying program. Dollars injected in the global economy by the Fed's bond purchases often find their way into higher-yielding emerging markets, bolstering local currencies. In Latin America, the Mexican peso has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of those inflows as investors grow increasingly optimistic that a series of structural reforms carried by the government will boost economic growth in the country. So far this year, the peso has gained more than 7 percent. Latin American FX prices at 2200 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.0151 -0.64 1.24 Mexico peso 11.9960 -0.13 7.24 Chile peso 472.0000 -0.21 1.42 Colombia peso 1830.1000 0.05 -3.50 Peru sol 2.6000 0.54 -1.88 Argentina peso 5.2200 -0.10 -5.89 Argentina peso 9.9800 4.71 -32.06