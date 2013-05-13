* Brazil Petrobras raises $11 billion in bonds overseas * Brazil real gains 0.8 pct on expected dollar inflows * Mexico peso slides 1.2 pct in 3rd day of losses RIO DE JANEIRO, May 13 Brazil's real gained on Monday after a record overseas debt issue by Brazilian oil firm Petrobras increased expectations of future dollar inflows, but Mexico's peso weakened as investors remained worried about further interest rate cuts. The real rose 0.8 percent after two consecutive sessions of losses as state-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, raised $11 billion with a sale of bonds maturing in three to 30 years. The deal, which followed a $750 million bond sale by Brazil last week, was a sign that investors are hungry for debt of high-rated emerging market issuers, which should encourage other companies to follow with additional debt offers. "We've seen more dollar inflows today as investors expect (additional) issuance," said Luiz Fernando Genova, a trader with Daycoval Bank in Sao Paulo. In Mexico, however, the peso slid for a third consecutive session as investors, facing a growing likelihood of additional interest rate cuts by the central bank this year, continued to pocket part of the currency's recent gains. The peso last traded at 12.165 per dollar, 1.2 percent weaker on the day. It still holds gains of nearly 6 percent so far in the year, which makes it the best-performing among the most traded Latin American currencies. Latin American FX prices at 2035 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.0086 0.76 1.64 Mexico peso 12.1650 -1.17 5.75 Chile peso 476.4000 -0.57 0.48 Colombia peso holiday n/a n/a Peru sol 2.5990 0.08 -1.85 Argentina peso 5.2300 0.00 -6.07 Argentina peso 9.9800 4.71 -32.06