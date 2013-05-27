RIO DE JANEIRO, May 27 The Mexican peso gained on Monday after recording its worst weekly loss in almost a year, but the Brazilian real and the Chilean peso weakened amid low trading volume due to a U.S. holiday. Latin American currencies have posted losses over the past two weeks on concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon cut back on stimulus measures that have provided a steady source of dollars seeking higher returns in emerging markets. With U.S. investors out for the U.S. Memorial Day holiday on Monday, investors avoided making big bets in Latin American markets. "Today we had a dead session. The market barely moved with the U.S. holiday," said Reginaldo Siaca, a currency trader with Advanced brokerage in Sao Paulo. * The Mexican peso gained 0.4 percent after weakening 1.8 percent in the previous week, its worst weekly performance since June 2012. * The yield on Mexico's benchmark 10-year peso bond bid up 2 basis points to 5.12 percent, its highest since early February. The bond's yield has shot up 63 basis points so far this month, and it is on track for its biggest monthly surge since November 2010. * Mexican yields have spiked on concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve could taper its bond-purchasing stimulus program this year. Traders said Mexican pension funds, flush with cash from mid-year coupon payments and workers' dues, could fuel a dive lower in bond yields if data cast doubt on the strength of the U.S. economy. * The Brazilian real dipped 0.2 percent as traders said some dollar outflows pressured the exchange rate in a thin-volume session. * The Chilean peso dropped 0.4 percent to 490.00 per dollar, its weakest level in over 10 months. Latin American FX prices at 1925 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.0552 -0.20 -0.74 Mexico peso 12.4790 0.41 3.09 Chile peso 490.0000 -0.37 -2.31 Colombia peso holiday n/a n/a Peru sol 2.6780 0.30 -4.74 Argentina peso 5.2650 0.05 -6.70 Argentina peso 8.8800 0.79 -23.65