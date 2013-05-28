RIO DE JANEIRO, May 28 Latin American currencies edged lower on Tuesday after a surprising jump in U.S. consumer confidence supported the case for an early withdrawal of U.S. stimulus measures, a move that could reduce investors' appetite for high-yielding assets. Brazil's real weakened past 2.06 per dollar for the first time since late December as data showed U.S. consumer confidence strengthened in May to the highest level in more than five years. Latin American currencies have posted losses over the past two weeks on concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon cut back on stimulus measures that have provided a steady source of dollars seeking higher returns in emerging markets. * The Brazilian real lost half a percentage point to 2.0668 per dollar, its weakest intraday level since Dec. 26. * Investors in the real feared Brazil's central bank could soon act in the foreign exchange market to prevent a sharper currency depreciation that could add to inflation pressures, but analysts said an intervention is unlikely to come before policymakers decide on Brazil's base interest rate on Wednesday. * Jaime Ferreira, a manager at the currency desk of Intercam brokerage in Sao Paulo, said of the outlook for the real: "If we see a large interest rate hike tomorrow, that will result in a stronger currency as it improves the outlook for capital inflows." * Brazil's domestic yield curve mostly prices in a 50-basis-point hike in the country's Selic rate, which currently stands at 7.50 percent. But many economists estimate the rate will go up by a more modest 25 basis points, according to a Reuters poll. * Mexico's peso dropped 0.4 percent to 12.5120 per dollar, nearing a more than two-month low it hit last week. * Chile's peso dipped 0.1 percent to 490.50 per dollar, on track to close at its weakest level in over 10 months, with traders citing continued demand for dollars in the local market. Latin American FX prices at 1545 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.0668 -0.54 -1.30 Mexico peso 12.5120 -0.40 2.81 Chile peso 490.5000 -0.10 -2.41 Colombia peso 1896.3000 -0.91 -6.87 Peru sol 2.6780 0.00 -4.74 Argentina peso 5.2700 -0.05 -6.78 Argentina peso 8.8300 1.13 -23.22