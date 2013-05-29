RIO DE JANEIRO, May 29 The Brazilian real slumped to a near six-month low on Wednesday after Finance Minister Guido Mantega said he saw no need for government intervention in the exchange rate, while continued fears of a tapering in U.S. stimulus measures drove the Mexican peso to an 11 week-low. Latin American currencies have posted losses over the past two weeks on concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon cut back on stimulus measures that have provided a steady source of dollars seeking higher returns in emerging markets. * The Brazilian real lost 1.9 percent to 2.1126 per dollar, its weakest level since early December, after Mantega said the government is not worried about a weaker real as the currency is not a tool to fight inflation. * The real's slide defied expectations that the central bank, worried about inflation pass-through, would intervene to prevent the currency from sliding past 2.1 per greenback. * The Mexican peso fell as much as 12.7452 per dollar, its weakest since March 8. * The cost of dollars in Mexican pesos shot up through its 200-day moving average for the first time since last November. The break of the key measure could tempt in bargain hunters who think a recent slump has gone too far, or it could bode for deeper losses ahead. * The Colombian peso rose 0.3 percent to 1,892.40 per dollar, in a technical rebound from recent losses. Latin American FX prices at 2150 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.1126 -1.86 -3.44 Mexico peso 12.6460 -0.11 1.73 Chile peso 490.0000 0.29 -2.31 Colombia peso 1892.4000 0.32 -6.68 Peru sol 2.7000 -0.70 -5.52 Argentina peso 5.2750 -0.05 -6.87 Argentina peso 8.8300 0.57 -23.22