* Brazil investors watching for fiscal measures, IOF changes * Real swings widely, Mexican peso flat, Chilean peso gains SAO PAULO, June 12 Brazil's currency swung between gains and losses on Wednesday as uncertainty over the possible ratcheting down of the U.S. Federal Reserve's bond-buying program and potential local tax changes kept investors cautious. "The market is a bit lost," said Gustavo Mendonca, an economist with Saga Capital in Rio de Janeiro. "Without any further information on the outlook for the Fed's stimulus program, we are seeing this volatility." Last week Brazil's government scrapped a 6 percent IOF financial transactions tax on foreign investment into local bonds, helping slow the currency's weakening trend though adding to exchange rate volatility. "There are expectations that the government is looking at measures to reduce the IOF tax on foreign exchange derivatives, so banks may be looking at that and betting on a fall in the dollar," said Glauber Romano, a trader with Intercam Corretora in Sao Paulo. Brazil's Finance Minister Guido Mantega said the government was committed to reaching an already-reduced fiscal savings target this year even if that meant making spending cuts, according to a newspaper interview published Wednesday. Mantega's interview didn't have much of a short-term market impact but it reinforces expectations the government will announce spending cuts soon, Mendonca said. The Brazilian real reversed early gains, dropping for the third day in four to trade about 0.3 percent lower against the U.S. dollar. The real is down about 4.7 percent against the dollar this year. The Mexican peso was little changed at 12.833 per dollar while the Chilean peso strengthened 0.50 percent to 498.9 per dollar. Key Latam currencies at 1404 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.1411 -0.29 -4.72 Mexico peso 12.8331 -0.08 0.24 Chile peso 498.9000 0.50 -4.05 Colombia peso 1893.5500 0.62 -6.74 Peru sol 2.7400 0.18 -6.90 Argentina peso (interbank) 5.3100 0.05 -7.49 Argentina peso (parallel) 8.5200 0.35 -20.42