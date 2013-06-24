RIO DE JANEIRO, June 24 Brazil's real rose for a second straight session on Monday while other Latin American currencies were little changed as a recovery in U.S. Treasury prices suggested global markets were stabilizing after a recent selloff. Investors fled emerging markets last week after Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke signaled the bank could taper its stimulus program later this year and shut it down by mid-2014. The Fed's bond-buying program has provided a steady source of dollars seeking higher returns in emerging markets for the past several years. On Monday, however, comments from Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Richard Fisher saying the Fed will be running an accommodative policy even if it reduces stimulus seems to have helped investor sentiment. "To a certain extent, he is giving a different interpretation to what markets understood from Bernanke's remarks," said Luciano Rostagno, chief strategist with WestLB bank in Sao Paulo. * Brazil's real closed 0.8 percent stronger, also supported by a central bank auction of traditional currency swaps scheduled for early on Tuesday. * The swap contracts, which emulate the sale of dollars in the futures market, were offered when the real was already gaining against the greenback. "I believe the central bank took advantage of recent currency gains to further boost the real tomorrow," said Glauber Romano, a currency trader with Intercam brokerage in Sao Paulo. * Mexico's peso was little changed at 13.2951 per dollar. The peso ended slightly higher on Friday after five consecutive sessions of losses. * Chile's peso edged 0.1 percent lower, trimming most of its early losses as Treasuries prices rebound. Latin American FX prices at 2055 GMT: Currencies Daily YTD pct pct change Latest change Brazil real 2.2261 0.80 -8.36 Mexico peso 13.2906 -0.04 -3.21 Chile peso 512.0000 -0.10 -6.50 Colombia peso 1941.0000 -0.16 -9.02 Peru sol 2.7820 -0.07 -8.30 Argentina peso 5.3600 -0.19 -8.35 Argentina peso 8.0000 7.13 -15.25