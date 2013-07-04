RIO DE JANEIRO, July 4 Latin American currencies
gained on Thursday after European Central Bank chief Mario
Draghi supported appetite for risk assets by saying the bank's
interest rates will remain at record lows for an extended
period.
The remarks by Draghi, who did not rule out further rate
cuts, helped offset concerns about a possible withdrawal of
stimulus measures by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Trading was slow, however, as many foreign investors were
absent due to the U.S. Independence Day holiday.
Anxiety about key U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday also
made investors more cautious. The U.S. jobs data is crucial for
the Fed to decide on the timing of its stimulus exit.
* Brazil's real firmed 0.5 percent to 2.2567
per dollar, after closing on Wednesday at its weakest level
since April 2009.
* Also supporting the real was a central bank decision to
remove restrictions to export financing operations, a measure
that analysts said could marginally increase the inflow of
dollars to the country.
* Mexico's peso gained 0.4 percent to 12.889
per dollar, its strongest level in at least two weeks.
Latin American FX prices at 1505 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.2656 0.10 -9.96
Mexico peso 12.8945 0.40 -0.23
Chile peso 500.9000 0.44 -4.43
Peru sol 2.7830 0.00 -8.34
Argentina peso 5.3975 -0.05 -8.99
Argentina peso 7.9000 0.38 -14.18