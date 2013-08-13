RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 13 Latin American currencies
weakened on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected U.S. retail
data suggested the world's largest economy is gaining enough
traction to survive with less monetary stimulus.
The data, which showed U.S. retail sales excluding cars,
gasoline and building materials rising at their fastest pace in
seven months, added to investors' fears that the U.S. Federal
Reserve may soon scale back a bond-buying program that has
fueled appetite for risk assets in emerging markets.
* The Mexican peso dropped 0.7 percent to 12.7570 per
dollar, adding to Monday's losses that were triggered by some
disappointment over President Enrique Pena Nieto's proposed
energy reform, which some investors considered too cautious.
* The Mexican currency had closed stronger than 12.60 per
dollar last week as expectations that the reform would attract
sizable foreign investment into Mexico grew among investors.
* Even as much of that optimism fizzled, some analysts say
the Mexican currency is still poised to gain as investors may be
underestimating the appetite of major oil companies to re-enter
the Mexican market, from which they have been excluded for
decades.
* The Brazilian real weakened 0.6 percent,
nearing the level of 2.3 per dollar. That left investors on
watch for possible central bank intervention.
* The Chilean peso slipped 0.4 percent, its losses
cushioned by a rise in prices of copper, the country's
main export product.
Latin American FX prices at 1300 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.2989 -0.60 -11.26
Mexico peso 12.7570 -0.68 0.84
Chile peso 509.3000 -0.45 -6.01
Colombia peso 1882.0000 -0.27 -6.16
Peru sol 2.7950 0.00 -8.73
Argentina peso 5.5500 -0.14 -11.49
Argentina peso 8.7000 1.38 -22.07