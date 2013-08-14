RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 14 The Brazilian real on
Wednesday dropped to levels not seen in more than four years as
investors tested policymakers' tolerance to a weaker currency,
while the Mexican peso steadied after three consecutive sessions
of losses.
Latin American currencies were generally calmer as comments
by a senior U.S. Federal Reserve official were interpreted as
supporting the continuity of the Fed's bond-buying program,
maintaining investors' appetite for emerging market assets.
St. Louis Fed president James Bullard said he has been
concerned by U.S. low inflation, which does not seem to be
heading higher despite the bank's stimulus measures.
* The Brazilian real closed at 2.3240 per
greenback, its weakest level since the end of March, 2009,
leaving investors on watch for a possible central bank
intervention.
* Brazil's central bank has routinely intervened in the
market with the sale of traditional currency swaps, derivative
contracts designed to support the real. It has allowed the real
to weaken about 1 percent on Tuesday, however, and another 0.6
percent on Wednesday.
* "The market is testing the central bank to see if it has
abandoned the ship and will allow the real to weaken further,"
said a trader with a foreign bank in Brazil.
* The Mexican peso steadied around 12.73 per dollar
after losing about 1 percent during the past three sessions as
investors assessed the likely impact of a proposed energy reform
over future dollar inflows to the country.
* Fitch Ratings considered Mexico's reform proposal positive
for the economy but cautioned that tangible benefits will only
be seen in the long term. "This is because the reform requires a
constitutional amendment and subsequent implementing regulation
before contracts can be signed, and the related private
investment can begin to flow," the ratings agency said in a
statement.
Latin American FX prices at 1930 GMT:
Currencies Daily YTD pct
pct change
Latest change
Brazil real 2.3240 -0.63 -12.22
Mexico peso 12.7335 0.05 1.03
Chile peso 508.0000 0.45 -5.77
Colombia peso 1890.1000 -0.41 -6.57
Peru sol 2.7960 -0.04 -8.76
Argentina peso 5.5650 -0.04 -11.73
Argentina peso 8.9000 -1.24 -23.82