RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 15 Latin American currencies weakened on Thursday on growing fears the U.S. Federal Reserve is about to cut back on stimulus measures that have long supported appetite for emerging market assets. The Brazilian real hit its weakest level in more than four years while the Mexican peso dropped to a two-week low after data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell to a near six-year low last week, while consumer prices rose broadly in July. After the data was released, analysts said it was no longer a matter of whether the Fed would taper its stimulus program in September, but by how much. * The Brazilian real dropped to as low as 2.3509 per dollar, its weakest since early March 2009. It later traded at 2.3390, 0.6 percent weaker for the day. * The real weakened even as the central bank sold traditional currency swaps, derivative contracts designed to support the currency. The bank sold all the 40,000 contracts offered at an auction, with maturity dates set for Dec. 2, 2013, and April 1, 2014. * Traders said the real is poised to weaken further towards the level of 2.4 per dollar, unless the central bank steps up its intervention measures, possibly with the sale of dollars on the spot market. * The Mexican peso slid 0.7 percent to 12.8205 per dollar, after hitting a two-week low of 12.8992 per greenback. Latin American FX prices at 1800 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.3390 -0.64 -12.78 Mexico peso 12.8205 -0.72 0.34 Chile peso holiday n/a -5.77 Colombia peso 1900.5300 -0.55 -7.08 Peru sol 2.7980 -0.07 -8.83 Argentina peso 5.5775 -0.18 -11.92 Argentina peso 8.9200 0.22 -23.99