MEXICO CITY, Aug 26 Doubts about the Brazilian central bank's ability to prop up the real hammered the currency, while continued uncertainty on the time-frame of an expected wind-down of U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus dragged on the region. Brazil's real , down more than 14 percent this year, fell more than 1 percent on Monday, days after the central bank unveiled a program to provide $60 billion in cash and currency hedges to the foreign exchange market by the year-end. The program, announced late on Thursday, helped the currency strengthen more than 3 percent on Friday, its biggest one-day gain since September 2011. By Monday, traders, already concerned about the imminent withdrawal of Fed stimulus, were losing confidence that the plan could stem the real's slide. "The 'taper on' trade is driving price action in Latam fx," said Katia Diaz, a strategist for 4Cast consultancy. "Central Bank intervention in Brazil is adding to this sentiment, or ... driving high-yield regional currencies even lower." For years, bond buying by the Fed has provided a steady source of dollars seeking higher returns in emerging markets. Fears that the Fed would soon start cutting back on bond purchases have roiled most emerging market currencies, but the Brazilian real has fallen more sharply than others because investors were also worried about the country's economic outlook. Brazil's real closed at 2.3831 per dollar, while Mexico's peso edged up 0.12 pct to 13.193 per greenback. Diaz said protests by Mexican teachers against President Pena Nieto's education reform, part of his ambitious agenda to boost growth, raising the spectre of more hurdles to passing his proposals and dampening investor appetite. Latin American FX prices at 0008 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.3831 -1.10 -14.25 Mexico peso 13.193 0.12 -2.49 Chile peso 512.500 -0.47 -6.60 0 Colombia peso 1925.60 -0.46 -8.29 00 Peru sol 2.8100 0.04 -9.22 Argentina peso 5.6300 -0.09 -12.74 (interbank) Argentina peso 9.2400 -0.54 -26.62 (parallel) (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Writing by Alexandra Alper; editing by Christopher Wilson)