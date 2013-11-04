RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 4 Latin American currencies recovered part of last week's losses on Monday as investors awaited more economic data to confirm whether fears of an early U.S. stimulus withdrawal are based on firm ground. Currencies in the region tumbled last week, with the Brazilian real dropping to its weakest level in more than six weeks, after stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data fueled speculation that the Federal Reserve could start winding down its bond-buying program this year. The Fed's program injects $85 billion a month into the U.S. economy and part of that money often finds its way to emerging markets as investors seek higher yields. Among the data investors consider key to determine the future of the Fed's program are Thursday's third-quarter U.S. GDP numbers and Friday's non-farm payrolls for October. * The Brazilian real gained half a percentage point to 2.2450 per dollar, after sliding 1 percent on Friday and nearly 2 percent on Thursday - its worst two-day plunge since mid-August. * Traders expect the real to strengthen to 2.2 per dollar in coming days as foreign oil companies send dollars into the country to pay for a signing bonus related to a concession to explore an offshore oil area. * The Mexican peso gained 0.8 percent, trading near the mark of 13 per dollar which has proved to be a key resistance level over the past three weeks. Latin America FX prices at 1740 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.2450 0.52 -9.13 Mexico peso 12.9780 0.81 -0.88 Chile peso 512.8000 -1.15 -6.65 Colombia peso market n/a n/a holiday Peru sol 2.7750 -0.07 -8.07 Argentina peso 5.9400 -0.13 -17.30 Argentina peso 9.8500 0.81 -31.17