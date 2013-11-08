MEXICO CITY, Nov 8 Latin American currencies bounced back after deep losses on Friday, but analysts said they were still vulnerable to further weakness on bets the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon cut back stimulus. The Brazilian real slumped to a two-month low while the Mexican peso hit its weakest in five weeks after the U.S. Labor Department said employers added 204,000 new jobs to their payrolls in October, well above the 125,000 new posts expected by economists. Latin American currencies have slumped in recent months on expectations the Fed will begin to roll back its $85 billion-per-month of bond purchases. The stimulus had supported investor appetite for emerging market assets in the recovery from the 2008-09 financial crisis. * The Brazilian real pared losses after hitting its weakest level since early September to close down nearly 0.5 percent at 2.3170. The currency is down 12 percent this year. * Traders speculated the Brazilian central bank, in an attempt to cushion the real's losses and avoid inflation pass-through, could step up its market intervention by offering to roll over currency swaps that mature in the beginning of December. * The Mexican peso firmed 0.36 percent to 13.1795 per dollar, bouncing back from a 0.78 percent loss after the U.S. data. * The peso has slumped in recent months due to expectations that less Fed stimulus could push foreign investors to abandon positions in the peso-denominated debt market. * Yet stronger U.S. growth is also good for the Mexican currency, as it bodes well for stronger demand in the United States for exports from Latin America's second largest economy. * Minutes from the last decision of Mexico's central bank released on Friday showed the move to cut the country's rate to an all time low of 3.5 percent was unanimous. The minutes also showed that all board members agreed growth had picked up and further interest rate cuts would not be needed. Latin America FX prices at 2115 GMT: Currencies Daily YTD pct pct change Latest change Brazil real 2.3170 -0.48 -12.0 Mexico peso 13.1795 0.36 -2.39 Chile peso 519.1000 -0.37 -7.78 Colombia peso 1922.7500 0.31 -8.15 Peru sol 2.8000 -0.21 -8.89 Argentina peso 5.9625 -0.29 -17.61 Argentina peso 9.7600 0.31 -30.53