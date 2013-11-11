SAO PAULO, Nov 11 Brazil's real strengthened on Monday after the central bank on Friday said it would start rolling over currency swaps maturing in December. Brazilian policymakers have been regularly selling swaps as part of a daily intervention program that provides investors with a hedge against a possible depreciation of the real, helping reduce demand for dollars on the spot market. Details of the rollovers, which begin Tuesday, are due to be released by the central bank later on Monday, though no specific time has been set. The real rebounded slightly on Monday, firming to 2.312 per dollar. Still, the currency has lost 11.8 percent this year. Speculation that the central bank could soon start rolling over the $10.1 billion worth of swaps that expire on Dec. 2 was growing among traders when the real slid to 2.317 per dollar on Friday, its weakest level in two months. "It's likely the central bank will roll over all the contracts," said Luciano Rostagno, chief strategist with Banco Mizuho in Sao Paulo. "We've been seeing pressure on the exchange rate and it would be prudent to do a full rollover in order to support the real. The dollar above 2.30 could contribute to inflation." The Mexican peso was little changed at 13.1655. the currency is down 2.29 percent this year and is set to easily outperform the real over the next 12 months as investors remain optimistic about prospects for reforms in the long term, a Reuters poll showed last week. Latin America FX prices at 1418 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.3120 0.22 -11.76 Mexico peso 13.1655 -0.04 -2.29 Chile peso 518.2000 0.17 -7.62 Colombia peso - - - Peru sol 2.8000 -0.21 -8.89 Argentina peso (interbank) 5.9625 -0.29 -17.61 Argentina peso (parallel) 9.7600 0.31 -30.53