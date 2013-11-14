SAO PAULO, Nov 14 Brazil's real strengthened on Thursday on signs of a prolonged monetary stimulus in the United States and after the central bank extended the roll-over of expiring currency swaps for a third day. The real gained 0.23 percent to 2.3289 per U.S. dollar. Still, the currency has lost 12 percent this year. In remarks prepared for a Senate hearing on Thursday, Federal Reserve chair nominee Janet Yellen said monetary policy still needs to support economic recovery, which was seen as a strong sign that the central bank would continue its bond-buying stimulus into next year. "Yellen's speech signaled the stimulus will be maintained, reducing expectations for tapering in December. This is what weakened the dollar here," said Caio Sasaki, head of analysis with brokerage XP Investimentos, in Sao Paulo. The real also gained on the continued intervention of Brazil's central bank in foreign exchange markets. Brazilian policymakers have been regularly selling currency swaps as part of a daily intervention program that provides investors with a hedge against a possible depreciation of the real, helping reduce demand for dollars on the spot market. With $10.1 billion worth of swaps due to expire on Dec. 2, the bank has been conducting roll-over auctions since Tuesday. It will offer 20,000 contracts, equivalent to about $1 billion, in an auction at 1430 local time (1130 EST). The Mexican peso was 0.35 percent weaker. Latin America FX prices at 1351 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.3289 0.23 -12.40 Mexico peso 13.0700 -0.35 -1.57 Chile peso 521.2000 -0.19 -8.15 Colombia peso 1932.4500 0.11 -8.61 Peru sol 2.8000 0.00 -8.89 Argentina peso (interbank) 5.9775 0.00 -17.82 Argentina peso (parallel) 9.8600 -0.61 -31.24