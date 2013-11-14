MEXICO CITY, Nov 14 Brazil's real had its biggest jump in a month on Thursday on signals that the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus intact until it sees a strong recovery and after Brazil's central bank extended its rollover of expiring currency swaps. The real gained 0.58 percent to 2.3209 per U.S. dollar, its biggest session gain since mid October, after Fed chair nominee Janet Yellen defended the Fed's $85 billion monthly bond-buying stimulus program. Speaking at a Senate hearing on Thursday, Yellen said she would press forward with the Fed's ultra-easy monetary policy until officials were confident a durable economic recovery was in place that could sustain job creation. "Yellen's speech signaled the stimulus will be maintained, reducing expectations for tapering in December. This is what weakened the dollar here," said Caio Sasaki, head of analysis at brokerage XP Investimentos in Sao Paulo. The Fed's program has buoyed investor appetite for riskier, high-yielding emerging-market assets. The real, which is still down more than 12 percent this year, snapped its seven-session losing streak on Thursday thanks also to continued intervention by Brazil's central bank in foreign exchange markets. Brazilian policymakers have been regularly selling currency swaps as part of a daily intervention program that provides investors with a hedge against a possible depreciation of the real, helping reduce demand for dollars on the spot market. With $10.1 billion worth of swaps due to expire on Dec. 2, the bank has been conducting rollover auctions since Tuesday. The bank rolled over 20,000 contracts, equivalent to about $1 billion, in an auction on Thursday. The Mexican peso firmed 0.48 percent to close at 12.9625 per dollar, its strongest close since last October and its third consecutive session of gains. Mexico's lower house of Congress early on Thursday passed the federal spending plan for next year, completing approval for the budget, which proposes running a deficit in 2014 to lift the country's struggling economy. Latin America FX prices at 2204 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.3209 0.58 -12.10 Mexico peso 12.9625 0.48 -0.76 Chile peso 518.8000 0.27 -7.73 Colombia peso 1925.5000 0.47 -8.28 Peru sol 2.7980 0.07 -8.83 Argentina peso (interbank) 5.9875 -0.17 -17.95 Argentina peso (parallel) 9.9500 -0.50 -31.86