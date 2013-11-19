RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 20 Latin American currencies held mostly steady on Tuesday as investors awaited a series of economic data that may shed light on the future of U.S. stimulus, while the Chilean peso weakened on bets the country's central bank will cut interest rates later on the day. Investors stayed on the sidelines before reports on U.S. retail sales, existing home sales and consumer prices, which are scheduled for release on Wednesday. The data may influence expectations about when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start cutting back on a bond-buying program that has increased investor appetite for emerging markets over the past few years. In another event that may set the tone for markets, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke was expected to deliver a speech to the National Economics Club after markets close on Tuesday. * Brazil's real was unchanged at 2.2670 per dollar after rallying over 2 percent on Monday, supported by steady central bank intervention in the currency market. * Brazilian policymakers have been regularly selling currency swaps to provide investors with protection against a possible depreciation of the real. On Tuesday, they sold 10,000 swaps as part of their daily intervention program, as well as 20,000 swaps to roll over about $10.1 billion in similar contracts that mature on Dec 2. So far, the central bank has renewed about half of the expiring swaps. * Chile's peso dropped 0.4 percent, however, as investors braced for a possible rate cut of 0.25 percentage point in the country's benchmark interest rate. The central bank surprised the market last month with a 0.5 percentage point cut that took the rate to 4.75 percent. * Weakening prices for copper, Chile's main export product, also weighed on the country's currency. * Mexico's peso dipped 0.06 percent to 12.904 per dollar, near a three-week high. Latin American currencies at 1750 GMT Currencies Daily YTD pct pct change Latest change Brazil real 2.2670 0.00 -10.01 Mexico peso 12.9040 -0.06 -0.31 Chile peso 519.5000 -0.42 -7.85 Colombia peso 1,919.2500 -0.05 -7.98 Peru sol 2.8030 -0.07 -8.99 Argentina peso 6.0325 -0.46 -18.57 Argentina peso 9.9100 -0.40 -31.58