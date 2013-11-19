MEXICO CITY, Nov 19 Latin American currencies slipped on Tuesday after a recent rally, while the Chilean peso weakened on bets that the central bank would cut interest rates, which it did by a quarter of a percentage point after the market close. Mexico's peso pulled back from a three-week high while the Brazilian real retreated from its strongest level against the dollar in two weeks. Reports on U.S. retail sales, existing home sales and consumer prices due on Wednesday will influence expectations about when the U.S. Federal Reserve could start cutting back on a bond-buying program that has increased investor appetite for emerging markets over the past few years. Concerns of less U.S. stimulus pressured emerging market currencies since May, but riskier assets rallied last week amid bets that Janet Yellen, who is set to lead the Fed, will not move quickly to cut bond purchases. * Brazil's real shed 0.44 percent to 2.2770 per dollar after rallying over 2 percent on Monday. The currency had been backed by steady central bank intervention in the currency market. * Brazilian policymakers have been regularly selling currency swaps to provide investors with protection against a possible depreciation of the real. On Tuesday, they sold 10,000 swaps as part of their daily intervention program, as well as 20,000 swaps to roll over about $10.1 billion in similar contracts that mature on Dec 2. So far, the central bank has renewed about half of the expiring swaps. * Chile's peso dropped 0.42 percent to its weakest in 1-1/2 weeks ahead of a central bank decision. * After the close of the local currency market, Chile's central bank cut its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.50 percent on Tuesday, the second reduction in as many months, to try to stimulate a cooling economy. * Weakening prices for copper, Chile's main export product, also weighed on the country's currency. * Mexico's peso dipped 0.57 percent to 12.9695 per dollar. Latin American currencies at 2240 GMT Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.2770 -0.44 -10.41 Mexico peso 12.9695 -0.57 -0.81 Chile peso 519.5000 -0.42 -7.85 Colombia peso 1920.6500 -0.12 -8.05 Peru sol 2.8010 0.00 -8.93 Argentina peso 6.0350 -0.50 -18.60 Argentina peso 9.8800 -0.10 -31.38