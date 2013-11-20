MEXICO CITY, Nov 20 Latin American currencies slumped on Wednesday, with the Mexican peso sinking by the most in two weeks on bets the U.S. Federal Reserve could cut back its stimulus measures in coming months. Minutes from the Fed's last meeting released on Wednesday said the central bank could begin to scale back a bond-buying program that has increased investor appetite for riskier assets at one of its next few meetings. Concerns of less U.S. stimulus has pressured emerging market currencies since May, but riskier assets had rallied last week amid bets that Janet Yellen, who is set to lead the Fed, would not move quickly to cut bond purchases. * Mexico's peso shed nearly 1 percent to 13.0975 per dollar, its weakest level since last week. * Chile's peso dropped 0.52 percent to it weakest in nearly two years after the central bank cut its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.50 percent on Tuesday, the second reduction in as many months, to try to stimulate a cooling economy. * Weakening prices for copper, Chile's main export product, have also weighed on the country's currency. * Financial markets in Brazil were closed on Wednesday. Latin American currencies at 2330 GMT Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Mexico peso 13.0975 -1.00 -1.80 Chile peso 522.2000 -0.52 -8.33 Colombia peso 1928.0500 -0.38 -8.40 Peru sol 2.7960 0.18 -8.76 Argentina peso 6.0450 -0.12 -18.73 Argentina peso 9.8900 0.30 -31.45