MEXICO CITY, Nov 21 Brazil's real slumped on
Thursday, hurt by signs of weaker Chinese manufacturing, while
Mexico's peso firmed after the country posted
stronger-than-expected growth in the third quarter.
Halting recoveries in European countries dragged demand for
China's manufactured goods to a three-month low in November,
business surveys showed on Thursday. China is Brazil's top
trading partner and a leading destination for Latin American
exports.
Reactions to U.S. Fed minutes also continued to weigh on
investors' appetite for emerging-market currencies, especially
in Brazil, where a holiday limited trading a day earlier.
Minutes from the Fed's last meeting released on Wednesday
said the central bank could begin at one of its next few
meetings to scale back a bond-buying program that has increased
investor appetite for riskier assets and weakened the dollar.
* Brazil's real weakened 1.63 percent to 2.3060
per dollar, its biggest retreat in over two weeks, after little
change in thin holiday trading on Wednesday.
* Brazilian policymakers have been regularly selling
currency swaps to provide investors with protection against a
possible depreciation of the real in a bid to soften a
depreciation trend.
* Mexico's peso firmed 0.53 percent to
13.0290 per dollar, after falling to a one-week low in the
previous session.
* Data showed Mexico's economy rebounded in the third
quarter, growing at its fastest pace in more than a year and the
government said rising exports pointed to a solid recovery after
a sharp slowdown.
* Mexico's economy grew at an annual rate of 1.3 percent in
the third quarter, faster than a 1 percent rate expected by
analysts in a Reuters poll.
Latin American currencies at 1301 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.3060 -1.63 -11.54
Mexico peso 13.0290 0.53 -1.27
Chile peso 521.7000 0.10 -8.24
Colombia peso 1930.3500 -0.12 -8.51
Peru sol 2.7980 0.11 -8.83
Argentina peso 6.0575 -0.17 -18.90
Argentina peso 9.9100 0.20 -31.58