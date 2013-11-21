MEXICO CITY, Nov 21 Brazil's real slumped on Thursday, hurt by signs of weaker Chinese manufacturing, while Mexico's peso firmed after the country posted stronger-than-expected growth in the third quarter. Halting recoveries in European countries dragged demand for China's manufactured goods to a three-month low in November, business surveys showed on Thursday. China is Brazil's top trading partner and a leading destination for Latin American exports. Reactions to U.S. Fed minutes also continued to weigh on investors' appetite for emerging-market currencies, especially in Brazil, where a holiday limited trading a day earlier. Minutes from the Fed's last meeting released on Wednesday said the central bank could begin at one of its next few meetings to scale back a bond-buying program that has increased investor appetite for riskier assets and weakened the dollar. * Brazil's real weakened 1.63 percent to 2.3060 per dollar, its biggest retreat in over two weeks, after little change in thin holiday trading on Wednesday. * Brazilian policymakers have been regularly selling currency swaps to provide investors with protection against a possible depreciation of the real in a bid to soften a depreciation trend. * Mexico's peso firmed 0.53 percent to 13.0290 per dollar, after falling to a one-week low in the previous session. * Data showed Mexico's economy rebounded in the third quarter, growing at its fastest pace in more than a year and the government said rising exports pointed to a solid recovery after a sharp slowdown. * Mexico's economy grew at an annual rate of 1.3 percent in the third quarter, faster than a 1 percent rate expected by analysts in a Reuters poll. Latin American currencies at 1301 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.3060 -1.63 -11.54 Mexico peso 13.0290 0.53 -1.27 Chile peso 521.7000 0.10 -8.24 Colombia peso 1930.3500 -0.12 -8.51 Peru sol 2.7980 0.11 -8.83 Argentina peso 6.0575 -0.17 -18.90 Argentina peso 9.9100 0.20 -31.58