RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 25 Latin American currencies weakened slightly on Monday as investors pocketed recent gains in a market that remains cautious about the timing of an expected withdrawal of U.S. economic stimulus. A deal to curb Iran's nuclear program encouraged investors on Wall Street but failed to boost appetite for emerging market currencies and stocks, whose performance remains closely tied to the outlook for U.S. monetary policy. Expectations that U.S. interest rates would remain near zero for years, even after the Federal Reserve starts winding down its bond-buying program, fueled a rally in Latin American currencies on Friday. * Brazil's real was 0.1 percent weaker after rallying 1 percent on Friday. The currency briefly strengthened past its 100-day moving average last week but failed to hold onto gains. * Losses in the real were curbed by regular central bank auctions of currency swaps, derivatives that mimic a sale of dollars in the futures market. On Monday the bank sold 10,000 swaps through its daily intervention program and another 20,000 swaps to roll over similar contracts that expire on Dec. 2. * Mexico's peso lost 0.4 percent to 13.0275 per dollar, erasing all of the gains recorded in the previous session and crossing past the psychologically relevant mark of 13 per dollar. * The Chilean peso lost 0.3 percent even as central bank chief Rodrigo Vergara sounded more hawkish by saying that the country's key interest rate is now at a neutral level and that the bank has not launched a "permanent" reduction cycle. Latin American currencies at 1820 GMT: Currencies Daily YTD pct pct change Latest change Brazil real 2.2835 -0.09 -10.66 Mexico peso 13.0275 -0.42 -1.25 Chile peso 520.9000 -0.27 -8.10 Colombia peso 1,924.8000 0.20 -8.25 Peru sol 2.8030 -0.04 -8.99 Argentina peso 6.0800 -0.33 -19.20 Argentina peso 9.8900 0.51 -31.45