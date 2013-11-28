By Walter Brandimarte RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 28 Brazil's interest rate futures dropped sharply on Thursday after the central bank hinted at a less-aggressive monetary tightening cycle, while the Brazilian real and the Mexican peso edged up in thin trading during the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. Brazil's interest-rate contracts maturing in January 2015 , one of the most traded, dropped 25 basis points after the central bank changed the wording of a closely watched statement issued Wednesday night after its monetary policy meeting. At the meeting, the bank decided to raise the benchmark Selic rate by half a percentage point to 10 percent in order to curb prices, but removed from the statement a previous reference to monetary policy setting inflation on a declining trend for next year. Investors saw the change as a possible sign that the bank is putting less emphasis on inflation as the economy struggles. "This statement must be read as a signal that a 25 basis points hike in the following meeting must have gone up in likelihood very meaningfully," Citi strategist Dirk Willer wrote in a note to clients. "Of course, 50 basis points is still possible, but it probably would need further negative inflation surprises or significant currency weakness." Brazil's yield curve now prices in a 58 percent chance that the bank will raise the Selic by only 25 basis points in its next meeting in January, according to Reuters data. Before the statement change, most investors bet the Selic would go up by another 50 basis points in January. Clouding the outlook for inflation, which remains near the ceiling of a government target, is uncertainty on whether domestic fuel prices will be periodically adjusted according to a formula that is being discussed by state-run oil company Petrobras and the government. President Dilma Rousseff is reportedly resisting implementation of such a formula for fears of its impact on inflation, although analysts expect domestic fuel prices to be raised soon, regardless of an agreement about future adjustments. Another key variable for Brazil's inflation is that the exchange rate remains weaker than 2.30 reais per dollar, potentially increasing the price of imported goods. The Brazilian real last traded at 2.3210 per dollar, 0.2 percent stronger on the day, but analysts said it remained vulnerable to signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon start winding down its stimulus measures. The Fed's bond-buying program currently injects $85 billion a month into the U.S. economy, and some of that money often finds its way into emerging markets as investors seek higher returns. Trading in the Latin American foreign exchange markets was thin, as foreign investors were mostly out of the market for the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. The Mexican peso gained 0.2 percent, recovering part of Wednesday's losses, while the Chilean peso weakened 0.2 percent in its fourth consecutive session of losses. Latin American currencies at 1437 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.3225 0.05 -12.16 Mexico peso 13.0990 0.17 -1.79 Chile peso 528.0000 -0.25 -9.34 Peru sol 2.8000 0.07 -8.89 Argentina peso 6.1150 -0.08 -19.66 Argentina peso 9.6000 1.25 -29.38