MEXICO CITY, Nov 28 Mexico's peso surged on
Thursday on bets the government will seek big reforms in the oil
industry, while yields on Brazil's interest rate futures sank
after the central bank hinted it will slow the pace of its
monetary tightening cycle.
Mexico's peso firmed after the country's main left-wing
party said it was temporarily pulling out of a cross-party pact
that was forged to help pass economic reforms.
The move could mean that President Enrique Pena Nieto is
close to striking a deal with the main conservative party on
passing measures to overhaul the state-run oil industry, which
the left opposes.
The peso firmed 0.61 percent to 13.0420 per
dollar.
Yields on shorter-term interest-rate futures in Brazil dropped by about a quarter percentage point after the
central bank changed the wording of a closely watched statement
issued Wednesday night after its monetary policy meeting.
At the meeting, the bank decided to raise the benchmark
Selic rate by half a percentage point to 10 percent to curb
prices, but removed from the statement a previous reference to
monetary policy setting inflation on a declining trend for next
year.
Investors saw the change as a possible sign that the bank is
putting less emphasis on fighting inflation as the economy
struggles.
Brazil's yield curve now prices in a 58 percent chance that
the bank will raise the Selic by only 25 basis points, instead
of 50, at its next meeting in January, according to Reuters data
.
"This statement must be read as a signal that a 25 basis
points hike in the following meeting must have gone up in
likelihood very meaningfully," Citi strategist Dirk Willer wrote
in a note to clients. "Of course, 50 basis points is still
possible, but it probably would need further negative inflation
surprises or significant currency weakness."
Before the statement change, most investors had bet the
Selic would go up by another 50 basis points in January.
Clouding the outlook for inflation, which remains near the
ceiling of a government target, is uncertainty on whether
domestic fuel prices will be adjusted periodically according to
a formula that is being discussed by state-run oil company,
Petrobras, and the government.
President Dilma Rousseff is reportedly resisting
implementation of such a formula for fears of its impact on
inflation, although analysts expect domestic fuel prices to be
raised soon, regardless of an agreement about future
adjustments.
Another key variable for inflation in Brazil is that the
exchange rate remains weaker than 2.30 reais per dollar,
potentially increasing the price of imported goods.
The Brazilian real last traded at 2.3160 per
dollar, 0.33 percent stronger on the day, but analysts said it
remained vulnerable to signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve might
soon start winding down its stimulus measures.
The Fed's bond-buying program currently injects $85 billion
a month into the U.S. economy, and some of that money often
finds its way into emerging markets as investors seek higher
returns.
Trading in the Latin American foreign exchange markets was
thin, as foreign investors were mostly out of the market for the
U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.
Latin American currencies at 2050 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.3160 0.33 -11.92
Mexico peso 13.0420 0.61 -1.36
Chile peso 528.2000 -0.28 -9.37
Peru sol 2.8030 -0.04 -8.99
Argentina peso 6.1200 -0.16 -19.73
Argentina peso 9.6600 0.62 -29.81