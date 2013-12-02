RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 2 The Brazilian real weakened past the mark of 2.35 per dollar for the first time since early September on Monday while the Mexican peso dropped to its weakest in nearly three weeks after stronger-than-expected U.S. factory activity data added to bets of an early withdrawal of U.S. stimulus. Concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon start winding down a stimulus program that has been fueling appetite for emerging market assets were on the rise after the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday its index of national factory activity hit a 2-1/2-year high in November. * The Brazilian real dropped 0.75 percent to 2.3545 per dollar, its weakest since Sept. 5, when it hit the mark of 2.37 per dollar. * Also weighing on the real were concerns about Brazil's fiscal performance, which had already driven its currency nearly 1 percent lower on Friday. "The market remains speculating about the withdrawal of U.S. stimulus, and still worried abut the domestic fiscal issues," said Jose Carlos Amado, a trader with Renascenca brokerage. * Investors remained cautious ahead of a heavy schedule for economic data releases in Brazil, including numbers for the third-quarter gross domestic product on Tuesday, October industrial production on Wednesday, and the November IPCA inflation index on Friday, as well as minutes of the central bank's latest monetary policy on Thursday. * The Mexican peso lost 0.85 percent to 13.2140 per dollar, its weakest since Nov. 12, weighed by concerns that a drop in President Enrique Pena Nieto's approval rating could make it more difficult for him to push for economic reforms. Latin American currencies at 1620 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.3545 -0.75 -13.36 Mexico peso 13.2140 -0.85 -2.65 Chile peso 531.7000 0.09 -9.97 Colombia peso 1935.7000 -0.19 -8.77 Peru sol 2.8010 -0.11 -8.93 Argentina peso 6.1550 -0.20 -20.19 Argentina peso 9.2400 3.57 -26.62