MEXICO CITY, Dec 2 The Brazil's real slumped to a 3-month low on Monday and the Mexican peso sank after stronger-than-expected U.S. factory activity data added to bets that policymakers would soon start to cut back on U.S. stimulus. * On Monday, data showed U.S. factory activity hit a 2-1/2-year high in November while construction spending increased solidly in October, brightening the U.S. economic outlook. * Positive U.S. economic data raises fears that the Federal Reserve will begin to cut back its $85 billion in monthly stimulus, which had boosted investor appetite for riskier, higher yielding emerging market assets. * Mexico, whose economy is intertwined with the United States, saw its currency shed 0.87 percent to 13.216 per dollar, its weakest close since Nov. 11. * The Brazilian real dropped 0.71 percent to 2.3535 per dollar, its weakest level since early September. * Also weighing on the real were concerns about Brazil's fiscal performance, which had already driven its currency nearly 1 percent lower on Friday. "The market remains speculating about the withdrawal of U.S. stimulus, and still worried abut the domestic fiscal issues," said Jose Carlos Amado, a trader with Renascenca brokerage. * Investors remained cautious ahead of a heavy schedule for economic data releases in Brazil, including numbers for the third-quarter gross domestic product on Tuesday, October industrial production on Wednesday, and the November IPCA inflation index on Friday, as well as minutes of the central bank's latest monetary policy on Thursday. Latin American currencies at 2216 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.3535 -0.71 -13.32 Mexico peso 13.216 -0.87 -2.73 Chile peso 532.5000 -0.06 -10.10 Colombia peso 1933.4500 -0.07 -8.66 Peru sol 2.8040 -0.21 -9.02 Argentina peso (interbank) 6.1550 -0.20 -20.19 Argentina peso (parallel) 9.1800 4.25 -26.14