By Walter Brandimarte RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 3 Brazil's interest rate futures dropped on Tuesday following weaker-than-expected economic growth data for the third quarter, while concern about the withdrawal of U.S. monetary stimulus weighed on the performance of Latin American currencies. Investors in Brazil's interest-rate futures market increased bets that the central bank may slow down the pace of monetary tightening after data showed the economy shrank in the third quarter for the first time since early 2009. Although a quarter-on-quarter contraction was expected, it was sharper than forecast by economists, casting doubt about the central bank's ability to keep raising interest rates in the run-up to 2014 elections, when President Dilma Rousseff is widely expected to seek a second term. "The GDP falling shows (Rousseff) is less likely to raise interest rates," said Paulo Petrassi, an economist with Leme Investimentos in Florianopolis, Brazil. "Inflation is already high unfortunately. We will see a central bank that is limited in its efforts to bring inflation to the center of the target." Although Brazil's central bank has enjoyed informal operational autonomy to set interest rates, President Dilma Rousseff's administration is believed by analysts to provide input on major monetary policy decisions. Interest rate contracts maturing in January 2005, one of the most traded, dropped 10 basis points to 10.65 percent. The country's yield curve still priced in a 60 percent probability that the central bank will raise its benchmark Selic rate by half a percentage point in January, to 10.5 percent, according to Reuters data. However, bets on a 25-basis-point hike in the Selic have increased to 40 percent from about 30 percent late on Monday. CURRENCIES WEAKEN Latin American currencies were flat to lower as recent U.S. economic data spurred fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve may start winding down its bond-buying program earlier than many expect. The Fed's bond-buying program injects $85 billion a month into the U.S. economy and part of that money often flows into emerging market economies as investors seek higher returns. The Brazilian real slid 0.1 percent in its third consecutive session of losses. The Mexican peso was steady at 13.221 per dollar, however, as hope that the government will pass key economic reforms supported appetite for Mexican assets. "The political tectonic plates are shifting in Mexico, but we remain confident that the political and energy reforms are still likely to go ahead - and will probably still exceed initial expectations," strategists with Brown Brothers Harriman wrote in a research note. They recommended investors to "slowly accumulate" short positions in the U.S. dollar versus the Mexican peso while the currency trades in the 13.30-13.40 area, although they acknowledged near-term risks stemming from the Fed's stimulus tapering. Latin American currencies at 1550 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.3560 -0.11 -13.41 Mexico peso 13.2210 -0.04 -2.70 Chile peso 533.5000 -0.19 -10.27 Colombia peso 1940.2000 -0.35 -8.98 Peru sol 2.8040 -0.04 -9.02 Argentina peso 6.1725 -0.24 -20.41 Argentina peso 9.2800 -0.65 -26.94