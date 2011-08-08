* Mexico's and Chile's pesos, Brazil's real weaken

* Downgrade raises concern about world asset prices

By Jeb Blount

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 8 Mexico's peso and Brazil's real, Latin America's most traded currencies, weakened against the U.S. dollar on Monday as investors sold emerging-market assets for cash in the wake of the U.S. debt downgrade.

The decision by Standard & Poor's to strip the United States of its AAA credit rating on Friday has upset market perceptions of risk and put the valuation of assets worldwide in doubt. For details see: [ID:nL6E7J80CO]

In an effort to limit potential losses, investors are selling stocks, bonds and currencies to hold more liquid assets. For many, that means the U.S. dollar, the most liquid asset of all, said Diego Donadio, Latin America currency and debt strategist for BNP Paribas in Sao Paulo.

"The important thing to remember is that the downgrade has increased the level of uncertainty in the world and raised doubt about exactly what is a risk-free asset," he said in an interview.

"In a moment like this, you buy the most liquid asset, the main asset that your debts and trade is valued in, and in Latin America, that's the dollar."

Mexico's peso MXN=D2 shed 1.26 percent to 12.1236 to the dollar, testing its weakest levels in nearly five months.

Brazil's real BRBY slipped 0.66 percent to 1.5906 to the dollar after weakening as much as 1.16 percent in early trading.

Chile's peso CLP=CL shed 0.8 percent to 468.70 to the dollar, its weakest intraday price since June 30.

Despite the downgrade, Monday's declines in Latin American currencies show that the U.S. currency remains the world's principal currency.

The dollar not only rose against Latin American currencies, it rose against the euro, yen, U.K. pound and other developed-world currencies as measured by the dollar index.

The index .DXY gained 0.2 percent to 74.753.

"There are some who say that the U.S. is no longer a safe haven currency," Donadio said. "That may be the case, but if it is it will take a long time, perhaps decades before the dollar is replaced as the world's reserve currency. There is no other currency to take its place right now."

