* Mexico's and Chile's pesos, Brazil's real weaken

* Peruvian sol, Colombian peso slide

* U.S. downgrade raises concern about world asset prices

* Latin dollar yields rise while local currency yields off (Updates prices, adds market comment, bond, stock data)

By Jeb Blount

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 8 Mexico's peso and Brazil's real, Latin America's most traded currencies, weakened against the U.S. dollar on Monday as investors sold emerging market assets for cash in the wake of the U.S. debt downgrade.

The decision by Standard & Poor's to strip the United States of its AAA credit rating late on Friday has upset market perceptions of risk and put the valuation of assets worldwide in doubt. For details see [ID:nL6E7J80CO].

In an effort to limit potential losses, investors are selling stocks, bonds and currencies to hold more liquid assets. For many, that means the U.S. dollar, the most liquid asset of all, said Diego Donadio, Latin America currency and debt strategist for BNP Paribas in Sao Paulo.

"The important thing to remember is that the downgrade has increased the level of uncertainty in the world and raised doubt about exactly what is a risk-free asset," he said in an interview.

"In a moment like this, you buy the most liquid asset, the main asset that your debts and trade is valued in, and in Latin America, that's the dollar."

Mexico's peso MXN=D2 shed 1.6 percent to 12.1691 to the dollar, testing its weakest levels in nearly five months.

Brazil's real BRBY slipped 1.3 percent to 1.6010 to the dollar to trade at its lowest intraday levels in six weeks.

Chile's peso CLP=CL shed 1.7 percent to 473.00 to the dollar to trade at its weakest levels since June.

Copper, responsible for about a third of Chile's export earnings, fell 3.1 percent to $8,760 a tonne in London CMCU3.

The U.S. downgrade raised concern that world growth is slowing, a situation that would reduce demand for copper and other raw materials at the core of Latin American economies.

The Reuters/Jefferies CRB index .CRB of the 19 most-traded commodities fell 2.2 percent to 319.75, its lowest in more than eight months.

Colombia's peso COP2=STFX shed 1.3 percent to 1,812.90 to the dollar. Peru's sol PEN=PE slipped 0.5 percent to 2.7550 per dollar while Argentina's peso ARS=RASL was little changed at 4.1550 to the dollar.

Futures and forwards markets suggested currency declines will continue. Brazil's real is seen weakening to 1.6165 per dollar by month-end according to Sao Paulo trading DOLc1.

Brazilian real non-deliverable forwards suggest the real will weaken to 1.6130 within 30 days BRL1MNDFOR=.

Mexico peso futures traded in Chicago suggest the peso will weaken to 12.2190 by Sept. 1 MXPU1. Colombian NDFs expect the peso to weaken to 1,817.25 in two months COP2MNDFOR=.

"The impact of the U.S. rating cut is keeping -- and should continue to keep -- volatility at high levels, which is essentially bad news for Latin America currencies," said Katia Diaz, a currency analyst with 4Cast Inc in New York.

Despite the downgrade, Monday's declines in Latin American currencies show that the U.S. currency remains the world's principal unit of exchange.

The dollar rose not only against Latin American currencies, but also against the euro, yen, pound and other developed-world currencies as measured by the dollar index.

The index .DXY gained 0.23 percent to 74.767.

"There are some who say that the U.S. is no longer a safe-haven currency," Donadio said. "That may be the case, but if it is it will take a long time, perhaps decades before the dollar is replaced as the world's reserve currency. There is no other currency to take its place right now."

Aversion to risk was further expressed in a plunge in stocks and a surge in Latin American dollar-denominated yield spreads over comparable U.S. Treasury debt.

Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP fell more than 5 percent to a two-year low. Mexico's IPC .MXX fell 3.2 percent. [ID:nN1E7770LR]

The spread, or difference in yield that investors demand to hold Latin American dollar-denominated debt compared with U.S. Treasuries, rose 20 basis points to 3.78 percentage points 11EMK.

Rising yields reflect reduced demand for a country's debt. (Editing by James Dalgleish)