By Jeb Blount

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 8 Latin American currencies plunged against the U.S. dollar on Monday, led by Mexico's peso and Brazil's real, as investors sold emerging market assets for cash in the wake of Standard & Poor's downgrade of U.S. debt.

The decision by S&P to strip the United States of its AAA credit rating late Friday upset market perceptions of risk and put the valuation of assets worldwide in doubt. For details see [ID:nL6E7J80CO].

In an effort to limit losses, investors sold stocks, bonds and currencies to hold more liquid assets. For many, that meant the U.S. dollar, said Diego Donadio, Latin America currency and debt strategist for BNP Paribas in Sao Paulo.

"The important thing to remember is that the downgrade has increased the level of uncertainty in the world and raised doubt about exactly what is a risk-free asset," he said.

"In a moment like this, you buy the most liquid asset, the main asset that your debts and trade are valued in, and in Latin America, that's the dollar."

Mexico's peso MXN=D2 shed 2.52 percent to 12.2900 to the dollar, testing its weakest levels in eight months and posting its biggest one-day loss since May 2010. Brazil's real BRBY plunged 1.92 percent, its biggest one-day loss in 15 months, to close at 1.6110, its weakest since May 26.

Chile's peso CLP=CL shed 1.6 percent to 472.40 to the dollar to trade at its weakest levels since June.

Copper, which accounted for 58 percent of Chile's exports in July, fell 3.03 percent to $8,781.75 a tonne in London, an 11-week low. [ID:nL6E7J81J2]

The S&P downgrade raised concerns that world growth is slowing, a situation that would reduce demand for copper and other raw materials at the core of Latin American economies.

The Reuters/Jefferies CRB Index .CRB of the 19 most traded commodities fell 2.8 percent to 317.72, its lowest in more than eight months.

Colombia's peso COP2=STFX shed 1.4 percent to 1,815.50 to the dollar. Peru's sol PEN=PE slipped 0.4 percent to 2.7530 per dollar, while Argentina's peso ARS=RASL was little changed, firming 0.1 percent to 4.1550 to the dollar.

MORE LOSSES SEEN

Futures and forwards markets suggested currency declines will continue. Brazil's real is seen weakening to 1.6240 per dollar by month-end, in Sao Paulo futures trading DOLc1.

Mexico peso futures traded in Chicago suggested the peso will weaken to 12.3751 by Sept. 1 MXPU1.

"The impact of the U.S. rating cut is keeping -- and should continue to keep -- volatility at high levels, which is essentially bad news for Latin America currencies," said Katia Diaz, a currency analyst with 4Cast Inc in New York.

The dollar, as measured by the dollar index .DXY, rose against the euro, yen and other developed-world currencies, gaining 0.22 percent to 74.754. [ID:nN1E7770X1]

"There are some who say that the U.S. is no longer a safe-haven currency," Donadio said. "That may be the case, but if it is, it will take a long time, perhaps decades before the dollar is replaced as the world's reserve currency."

Aversion to risk was further expressed in a sharp drop in stocks as Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP fell 8.08 percent to a 27-month low, its biggest one-day plunge in 33 months. Mexico's IPC .MXX fell 5.88 percent, the index's largest decline in 45 months. [ID:nN1E7770LR]

The average spread, or difference in yield that investors demand to hold Latin American dollar-denominated debt compared with U.S. Treasuries, rose 35 basis points to 3.93 percentage points 11EMK. Rising yields reflected lower demand for bonds, lower yields the opposite.

Declines in Latin American currencies may have been larger if it were not for increased demand for the region's local-currency bonds, a possible sign that high regional interest rates will shield currencies against sustained losses, said Flavia Cattan-Naslausky, currency and bond strategist with RBS Capital in Greenwich, Connecticut.

The yield on 10-year Mexican peso bonds MX10YT=RR fell 8 basis points to 6.12 percent. Brazil's 10-year yield in reais BR10YT=RR fell 16 basis points to 12.26 percent, its lowest yield since Jan. 6.

Ten-year U.S. Treasuries US10YT=RR yielded 2.34 percent.

"I think real money is coming into these bonds," Cattan-Naslausky said. "It's risky but one has to ask where are you going to park your money, and there is still attractive yield in Latin America." (Editing by Diane Craft)