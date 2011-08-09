* Mexican peso, Brazilian real lead regional declines

* Foreign bets on stronger Brazil real fall to 11-week low

* Chile peso slips, Colombia, Argentina little changed

* Peru sol gains, Govt. sees China bolstering growth

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 9 Latin American currencies fell against the U.S. dollar for a second day on Tuesday as investors sold emerging market assets in the wake of Friday's downgrade of U.S. sovereign debt by Standard & Poor's.

The loss of the United State's AAA credit rating, coming as European sovereign default risk rises, has heightened concern that banks and investors faces potentially devastating losses. If those losses occur, credit could dry up and slow down world growth. For more see: [ID:nL3E7J90QR] [ID:nN1E77724B]

Unsure of the direction of the global economy, many investors are winding up investments and converting them into dollars, the world's most-liquid cash asset, said Carlos Gandolfo a partner at Pioneer Corretora de Cambio, a Sao Paulo currency broker. [ID:nN1E7780JX]

"This crisis keeps involving more and more places," Gandolfo said. "I'm getting more worried about the world economy and about bank lending. We're seeing things freeze up."

Mexico's peso MXN=D2, the most-traded Latin American currency, weakened 0.6 percent to 12.3762 to the U.S. dollar, on track to hit an eight-month low. Earlier it plunged to 12.7633, its lowest intraday price in nearly 11 months.

The Mexican peso's losses, the largest in the region this week, have been bolstered by concern that the U.S. economy may enter recession for the second time since a 2008 debt crisis caused the world economy to slump. [ID:nL6E7J90L2]

Mexico gets about 80 percent of its export earnings from the U.S.

Brazil's real BRBY, the region's second-most traded currency, weakened 0.91 percent to 1.6250 to the dollar, slipping to its lowest level in more than two months.

Futures and forwards markets also expect more declines.

The Mexican peso should weaken to 12.4240 to the dollar by Sept. 1, based on peso futures trading in Chicago.

Brazil's first dollar contract DOLc1 shows the market expects the real to weaken to 1.64 by the end of August.

Brazilian one-month non-deliverable forwards BRL1MNDFOR=, a way to bet on or hedge against changes in Brazil's currency without holding physical reais, show the real weakening to 1.6417 in 30 days.

Foreign investors also cut their bets that Brazil's currency, the real, will gain against the U.S. dollar to the lowest level in 11 weeks, Sao Paulo's BM&F exchange said on Tuesday DDIc1 DOLc1 [ID:nN1E778095].

Foreign "net real longs" fell 7.8 percent to a notional value of $17.02 billion on Monday, the most recent day for which data is available, and the lowest level since May 24, according to the BM&F futures exchange and Reuters.

The foreign net longs have been falling since Brazil's government imposed new taxes derivatives trading on July 27 in an effort to halt gains in the real. At the time the real had gained more than 6 percent since the beginning of 2011.

Its annual gains are now 2.52 percent.

Chile's peso shed 0.4 percent to 474.20 to the dollar. Colombia's peso was little changed at 1,816.60 to the dollar. Argentina's peso was unchanged at 4.1550 at 1406 GMT.

Only Peru's sol bucked the regional trend to gain 0.2 percent to 2.7480 to the dollar, recovering from yesterday's five-week-low close. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)