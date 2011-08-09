* Fed raises outlook for capital flows to Latin America

* Brazil real reverses losses to gain 1.29 pct

* Mexican peso reverses losses to gain 2 pct

By Jeb Blount and Michael O'Boyle

RIO DE JANEIRO/MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 Brazil's real and Mexico's peso reversed early losses on Tuesday to gain against the U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve promised to hold interest rates near zero for at least two years.

Low U.S. rates -- part of efforts to jump-start the world's largest economy after the 2009 recession -- have pumped money into Latin America, bolstering the region's currencies and giving their growing economies access to cheap foreign capital. For details, see [ID:nN1E7780FW]

Using the carry trade, investors can borrow at nearly no cost in the U.S. dollar and invest the funds in Latin America where benchmark interest rates range from 4.25 percent in Peru to 12.5 percent in Brazil. Mexico's rate is 4.5 percent.

"If you promise low rates out to 2013, it essentially means that low-rate environment is going to continue to promote flows toward higher-yielding currencies and fixed-income spectrums," said Pedro Tuesta, Latin America currency analyst with 4Cast Inc. in Washington.

Previously many investors had expected the Federal Reserve, the U.S. central banking authority, to start raising interest rates in late 2011 or early 2012.

The Fed also said it planed to reinvest the interest on the $600 billion of U.S. Treasuries it purchased in its "QE2" economic stimulus program, a move that will add further cheap capital to the market.

Brazil's real, which had lost as much as 2.83 percent in early trading as investors fled emerging markets in the wake of the U.S. loss on Friday of its AAA debt rating, reversed direction after the Fed released its plans in a statement.

The real BRBY, closed the day at 1.5886 to the dollar, 1.29 percent stronger than on Monday.

Mexico's peso MXN=D2 also reversed early losses to gain 2 percent to 12.0569.

Low U.S. rates also increase the chance that the sluggish U.S. economy will grow. The United States is responsible for 80 percent of Mexican export earnings. [ID:nN1E7781N2]

Before the Fed statement, the Peruvian sol PEN=PE gained 0.2 percent to 2.7480 and Colombia's peso COP2=STFX firmed 0.2 percent to 1,812.50.

Chile's peso CLP=CL trimmed early losses to weaken 0.1 percent to 473.00 to the dollar. Argentina's peso ARS=RASL was unchanged at 4.1550 to the dollar.

Low rates will raise the chance that world commodities prices will rise, helping Latin America's commodities-heavy exports, Tuesta said.

Commodities such as iron-ore, coffee, oil and orange juice are important parts of Brazil's economy. Copper provided more than half of Chilean export earnings in July.

There's risk, though, in higher commodities prices. Higher commodities prices could boost the cost of food and other essential goods, causing inflation to rise and forcing regional interest rates even higher.

Higher rates and stronger currencies could choke off domestic growth and price Latin American goods out of export markets.

"(Low U.S. rates) handcuff policymakers throughout Latin America," Tuesta said. "What it does potentially, if you have another spike in commodity prices, is it really complicates the inflationary aspects."

Latin American risk, as measured by JPMorgan's Latin EMBI+ index of Latin American dollar-denominated sovereign bonds fell.

The average spread 11EMK, or difference, between the yield on a Latin American sovereign dollar bond and a comparable U.S. Treasury dropped 8 basis points to 392, or 3.92 percentage points.

The spread fell the most on Argentine dollar bonds 11EMJ, which dropped 47 basis points to 7.09 percentage points.

(Editing by Kenneth Barry)