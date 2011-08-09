* Fed raises outlook for capital flows to Latin America
* Brazil real reverses losses to gain 1.29 pct
* Mexican peso reverses losses to gain 2 pct
By Jeb Blount and Michael O'Boyle
RIO DE JANEIRO/MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 Brazil's real
and Mexico's peso reversed early losses on Tuesday to gain
against the U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve promised to
hold interest rates near zero for at least two years.
Low U.S. rates -- part of efforts to jump-start the world's
largest economy after the 2009 recession -- have pumped money
into Latin America, bolstering the region's currencies and
giving their growing economies access to cheap foreign capital.
Using the carry trade, investors can borrow at nearly no
cost in the U.S. dollar and invest the funds in Latin America
where benchmark interest rates range from 4.25 percent in Peru
to 12.5 percent in Brazil. Mexico's rate is 4.5 percent.
"If you promise low rates out to 2013, it essentially means
that low-rate environment is going to continue to promote flows
toward higher-yielding currencies and fixed-income spectrums,"
said Pedro Tuesta, Latin America currency analyst with 4Cast
Inc. in Washington.
Previously many investors had expected the Federal Reserve,
the U.S. central banking authority, to start raising interest
rates in late 2011 or early 2012.
The Fed also said it planed to reinvest the interest on the
$600 billion of U.S. Treasuries it purchased in its "QE2"
economic stimulus program, a move that will add further cheap
capital to the market.
Brazil's real, which had lost as much as 2.83 percent in
early trading as investors fled emerging markets in the wake of
the U.S. loss on Friday of its AAA debt rating, reversed
direction after the Fed released its plans in a statement.
The real BRBY, closed the day at 1.5886 to the dollar,
1.29 percent stronger than on Monday.
Mexico's peso MXN=D2 also reversed early losses to gain 2
percent to 12.0569.
Low U.S. rates also increase the chance that the sluggish
U.S. economy will grow. The United States is responsible for 80
Before the Fed statement, the Peruvian sol PEN=PE gained
0.2 percent to 2.7480 and Colombia's peso COP2=STFX firmed
0.2 percent to 1,812.50.
Chile's peso CLP=CL trimmed early losses to weaken 0.1
percent to 473.00 to the dollar. Argentina's peso ARS=RASL
was unchanged at 4.1550 to the dollar.
Low rates will raise the chance that world commodities
prices will rise, helping Latin America's commodities-heavy
exports, Tuesta said.
Commodities such as iron-ore, coffee, oil and orange juice
are important parts of Brazil's economy. Copper provided more
than half of Chilean export earnings in July.
There's risk, though, in higher commodities prices. Higher
commodities prices could boost the cost of food and other
essential goods, causing inflation to rise and forcing regional
interest rates even higher.
Higher rates and stronger currencies could choke off
domestic growth and price Latin American goods out of export
markets.
"(Low U.S. rates) handcuff policymakers throughout Latin
America," Tuesta said. "What it does potentially, if you have
another spike in commodity prices, is it really complicates the
inflationary aspects."
Latin American risk, as measured by JPMorgan's Latin EMBI+
index of Latin American dollar-denominated sovereign bonds
fell.
The average spread 11EMK, or difference, between the
yield on a Latin American sovereign dollar bond and a
comparable U.S. Treasury dropped 8 basis points to 392, or 3.92
percentage points.
The spread fell the most on Argentine dollar bonds 11EMJ,
which dropped 47 basis points to 7.09 percentage points.
