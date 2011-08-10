* Investors sell risky assets on Europe debt, growth fears

* Brazil's real, Mexico's peso lead Latam currencies lower

* Investors unwind bets that Brazil's real will gain

* Colombia and Chile's pesos gain, Peruvian sol weakens

By Jeb Blount

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 10 Brazil's real and Mexico's peso plunged against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, leading losses in most Latin American currencies, as concern about European debt and world growth prompted investors to switch from higher-risk assets into those considered safer.

As the European Central Bank moves to buy Spanish, Italian and other sovereign debt to prevent yields from rising to unsustainable levels, speculation rose that French banks may also face solvency problems. For more see [ID:nN1E7790LJ].

Meanwhile the outlook for growth worldwide has fallen. On Tuesday the U.S. Federal Reserve reiterated concerns about a sluggish U.S. economy and on Wednesday the Bank of England cut its growth outlook for the United Kingdom, the largest European economy outside the euro zone. [ID:nL6E7JA0ZG]

In response, investors are selling Latin American assets to buy those denominated in U.S. dollars despite Standard & Poor's decision Friday to downgrade the United States' credit rating to AA+ from AAA, said Jankiel Santos, chief economist at BES Investimentos, the Sao Paulo unit of Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo.

"The U.S. may have been downgraded, but in the world I live in, the United States' AA+ is still higher than Brazil's BBB-," Santos said in an interview. "We're largely over the U.S. downgrade, and in a moment of worries about world growth and European default, people are going to sell risk, buy the dollar."

Brazil's BBB- sovereign long-term rating from Standard & Poor's is eight notches below the U.S. AA+ rating. Mexico's BBB is seven notches lower. Chile, which has Latin America's highest sovereign debt rating, is three notches below the U.S. at A+.

Brazil's real BRBY lost 2.06 percent to 1.6222 to the dollar.

Foreign and domestic investors have been quickly unwinding bets in the futures market that the real will gain against the dollar. [ID:nN1E7790DH]

Yesterday "foreign real net longs," or bets by foreign investors and companies that the real will gain minus those that it will fall, on Sao Paulo's BM&F exchange fell 5.4 percent to a notional value of $16.10 billion, a 12-week low, according to the BM&F and Thomson Reuters.

Bets by local investment funds and speculators that the real will weaken, known as nonbank, local-investor "real net shorts," nearly tripled to $2.15 billion, a three-week high.

The foreign net longs are now nearly a third below their $22.88 billion high on July 26, the day before Brazil announced a 1 percent tax on some net-long positions.

"Investors, both yesterday and today, have been taking advantage of their ability to unwind their positions relatively cheaply," Santos said. "The talk of downgrades and default in Europe and worries about growth in the U.S. have sped the unwinding."

Mexico's peso MXN=D2 weakened 2.9 percent to 12.3861 to the dollar. [ID:nN1E7790PO]

In addition to the general sell-off of Latin American assets on Wednesday, a move that has also hit the region's stock markets, the Mexican peso weakened on concern about sluggish U.S. growth.

Mexico derives about 80 percent of its export earnings from its northern neighbor.

Peru's sol PEN=PE weakened 0.2 percent to 2.7520 to the dollar.

Chile's peso CLP=CL, firmed 0.2 percent to 472.20 to the dollar. Colombia's peso COP= also gained, gained 1.14 percent to 1,798.00 per dollar.

Argentina's peso ARS=RASL was little changed from Tuesday at 4.1550 to the dollar. (Editing by James Dalgleish)