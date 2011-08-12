* Investors seek to separate "bad" U.S. news from "good"

* Brazil's real, Chile's peso gain, Mexico's peso weakens (Closes prices)

By Jeb Blount and Michael O'Boyle

RIO DE JANEIRO/MEXICO CITY, Aug 12 Latin American currencies traded mixed against the U.S. dollar on Friday, as investors sought to untangle conflicting signals about the health of the U.S. economy, the world's largest.

U.S. retail sales posted their biggest jump in three months in July even as U.S. consumer sentiment fell to its lowest level since 1980. For more see: [ID:nN1E77B08W]

"You have both kinds of news out of the U.S.: good and bad," said Caio Duarte, chief economist with Lopes Filho Consultores, a Rio de Janeiro investment-consulting firm. "The impact depends on the country's relation to the U.S., in Brazil for instance, the news today is on balance marginally good."

Brazil's real BRBY gained 0.78 percent to 1.6099 to the U.S. dollar, but still was 1.86 percent weaker than last Friday's close and the second-worst weekly performance of the year.

Of the world's 15 most-traded currencies, the real was the second-best performer, its gains beaten only by Russia's ruble RUB= Of the 160 currencies tracked by Thomson Reuters, only the ruble, Zambian kwacha ZMK= and Uruguayan peso UYU= gained more.

So far this month, the real has slid 3.17 percent against the dollar, weakening enough to tempt Brazilian companies to bring home export earnings held abroad, Duarte said.

The weaker real also lured foreigners wanting to make investments in Brazil since real-denominated projects would be cheaper in dollar terms.

The real traded below its 30-day moving average for the first time in almost 13 months this week.

"With so much money abroad and the investment climate still good in Brazil, when you see a big decline in the real like you have in recent weeks it just creates a good opportunity for investors to bring in dollars and the real to gain again," Duarte said.

Brazil's benchmark interest rate of 12.5 percent, compared with a U.S. rate of zero to 0.25 percent, is also attracting capital to Brazil, he added.

The yield on Brazilian 10-year local-currency government bonds BR10YT=RR fell 9 basis points to 12.4 percent, a sign demand for the debt is rising.

Mexico's peso MXN=D2 reversed early gains, sparked by the U.S. retail sales news, only to weaken after the release of the U.S. consumer confidence numbers.

Mexico, which gets about 80 percent of its export earnings from the U.S., is the major Latin American economy most dependent on the United States for its own growth.

The Mexican peso MXN=D2 weakened 0.3 percent to 12.3026 to the dollar, expanding losses so far this week to 2.08 percent, the third weekly loss in a row and the second-worst weekly performance this year.

"The market is just exhausted from the elevated volatility we have seen," said Mario Copca, an analyst at brokerage VCB in Mexico City.

Surveys of manufacturing activity for New York State and the U.S. mid-Atlantic area due next week could be a key to gauging the possibility of another recession in the United States, analysts said.

Mexico's factories operate in near lock-step with their U.S. counterparts and a slowdown in the United States would likely drag down Mexico as well.

"Weak manufacturing reports are going to make the scenario of a recession seem more likely," Copca said.

The peso could head to 12.10 per dollar if the results of the surveys beat expectations. A weaker result could prompt a move toward 12.65 per dollar, a value close to the peso's one-year low against the dollar recorded earlier this week.

The median estimate of 17 economists surveyed by Thomson Reuters ECONALLUS is for the New York Federal Reserve Bank's "Empire State" manufacturing index USEMPM=ECI to fall 3.76 percent when announced on Aug. 15.

A similar survey for the mid-Atlantic region will be released by the Philadelphia branch of the Federal Reserve Aug. 18 ECONALLUS.

Chile's peso CLP=CL strengthened in early afternoon trading. The peso firmed 0.1 percent to 470.50 to the dollar.

Colombia's peso firmed 0.2 percent to 1,785.05 and Peru's sol PEN=PE firmed 0.1 percent to 2.7420. Argentina's official peso ARS=RASL was little changed at 4.1575. It's unofficial, "parallel" peso ARSB= was also little changed at 4.3450.

Uruguay's peso gained 1.05 percent to 18.85 to the dollar/

(Editing by Diane Craft)