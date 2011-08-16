* Weak German growth, French-German meeting weigh

* Demand for Latam bonds seen helping cap losses

* Brazil's real off 0.03 pct, Mexico's peso dips 0.12 pct (Recasts, adds comments)

By Michael O'Boyle

MEXICO CITY, Aug 16 Latin American currencies seesawed in narrow ranges on Tuesday as the market tried to gauge the depth of a global slowdown after weak German growth data was offset by surprisingly solid U.S. industrial output.

Concerns focused on Europe weighed on demand for emerging market assets after German data rekindled worries of slowing global growth and a meeting of French and German leaders failed to ease concerns about Europe's debt crisis.

But data showing U.S. industrial production recorded its best gain in seven months in July helped curb fears the United States could tip back into recession. [ID:nN1E77F0B6]

Analysts said a recent recovery in risk assets around the world was largely taking its cue from U.S. stock markets.

"Today was a quiet day, very low flows. Everyone is exhausted from the volatility. No one really knows if this is a recovery or just a dead cat bounce," said Tony Volpon, head of emerging markets research for the Americas at Nomura Securities in New York.

"Markets fell a lot, so they have priced in a slowdown, so we will be looking at the data and trying to decide if it is really worse than what was priced in," Volpon said.

Mexico's peso MXN= slipped 0.09 percent to 12.2505 per dollar to trade near its 200-week moving average.

If the cost of dollars in pesos rises much above that level, it could bode for a much weaker peso. If the exchange rate falls much below the average, it could suggest the peso is regaining momentum against the dollar.

Brazil's real BRBY was little changed, dipping a slight 0.03 percent to 1.5893 per dollar while Chile's peso CLP=CL bid 0.3 percent weaker at 471.90 per dollar as prices fell for copper, the country's top export.

Data on Tuesday showed Germany's gross domestic product expanded just 0.1 percent from April to June versus the previous quarter, missing forecasts and knocking regional growth figures below expectations. [ID:nL5E7JG0N0]

The outlook on Europe and the United States is key for Latin America, since slowing growth abroad could batter demand for the region's exports and weigh on local economies.

A meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy failed to ease fears about euro zone leaders' ability to contain the region's sovereign debt woes. [ID:nB4E7HT04B]

Latin American currencies have settled down after a wild ride during the prior two weeks as global markets were slammed by the most volatile trading since the 2008 financial crisis.

However, in contrast to that crisis, investors did not indiscriminately dump local-currency emerging market bonds. Instead, global funds appeared to snap up Latin American debt during the previous two weeks.

"People are looking for some kind of a safe haven, which is nothing that Mexico had seen before," said Jorge Perez-Duarte, a managing director for emerging markets at TD Securities in Toronto.

The price on Mexico's benchmark 5-year peso bond MX5YT=RR rose, pushing its yield down 4 basis points to 5.21 percent and on track to close at a record low. The bond's yield has plunged more than 60 basis points this month. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Dan Grebler)