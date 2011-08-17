* Brazil real, Mexico peso boosted by U.S. retail earnings

* Mexico 10-year peso bond yield falls to 12-month low

* Brazil 10-year yield slips below 12 percent

* Chile peso leads region's currencies stronger

(Updates prices)

By Jeb Blount and Michael O'Boyle

RIO DE JANEIRO/MEXICO CITY, Aug 17 Latin American currencies gained against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as signs of improving economic activity in the United States eased concern about the risk of holding emerging market assets.

U.S. consumer bellwethers such as Target Corp (TGT.N) and Staples Inc. (SPLS.O) reported better-than-expected earnings that may signal the world's largest economy is stirring from a sluggish phase. For more see: [ID:nN1E77G04Y]

Commodities also surged, helping boost the outlook for Latin America's major economies which have a high level of dependence on raw-materials exports and whose government bonds yield far more than comparable U.S. securities.

"News from the U.S. is better today and our economies haven't stopped growing," said Marianne Costa, chief economist with Link Corretora, Brazil's largest non-bank brokerage. "The potential for reversals isn't over, but things have calmed down quite a bit. People are more willing to take risk."

Mexico's peso MXN=D2, the region's most-traded currency, firmed 0.77 percent to 12.1686 to the dollar, its strongest close since Aug. 9. Brazil's real BRBY, the second-most traded, firmed 0.41 percent to 1.5857 to the U.S. dollar.

Chile's peso CLP=CL lead regional gains firming 1.13 percent to 466.60.

Copper CMCU3, responsible for more than half of Chile's export earnings in July rose 1.19 percent to 8,935.00 a tonne in London.

The Reuters/Jefferies CRB index .CRB of the world's most-traded commodities rose 1.21 percent to 334.19, its highest level in more than a week.

The region's stocks and bonds and major commodities also advanced. [ID:nN1E77G0NK]

The gains follow a nearly 4 percent decline in Mexico's peso MXN=D2, a nearly two percent decline in Brazil's real BRBY and three percent slide in Chile's peso this month that led the currencies to some of their weakest levels since Sept. 2010.

Earlier this month the Chilean and Mexican peso and Brazilian real weakened enough to trade weaker than their 200-day moving average, a sign for some investors the currencies may be ripe for gains. While the Brazilian real and Chilean pesos have fallen back from those levels, the Mexican peso has not.

"The recent declines have made things cheap and the marginally better data out of the U.S. has made some more willing to buy," Costa said.

Regional currencies have lost ground in recent weeks on concern about U.S. growth and the potential for sovereign debt defaults in Europe and the United States. Investors sold assets considered higher risk to buy assets denominated in dollars, the world's most liquid currency, despite the much higher interest rates in Latin American countries.

While the U.S. benchmark interest rate is zero to 0.25 percent, Mexico's is 4.5 percent MXCBIR=ECI, Chile's 5.25 percent CLINTR=ECI and Brazil's 12.5 percent BRCBMP=ECI, the highest of any major world economy.

As a result Latin American debt pays more than similar U.S. Treasuries.

"Markets are calm, the volatility has passed and flows are going to come back, seeking out higher yields, and Mexico has been one of the countries favored by that," said Cesar Elizalde, a currency trader with the Banorte-IXE brokerage in Mexico City.

Demand for Latin American debt grew on Wednesday, causing yields to fall. Mexico's 10-year bond in pesos MX10YT=RR fell below 6 percent for the first time in a year, shedding 8 basis points to 5.94 percent.

Brazil's 10-year bond in reais BR10YT=RR fell 51 basis points to 11.90 percent, its lowest since November..

Similar U.S. Treasuries US10YT=RR yield 2.17 percent.

Futures markets suggested demand for Latin America's principal currencies is rising.

Mexican peso futures maturing Sept 19 MXPU1 strengthened about 1 percent to 12.1795 to the dollar in Chicago trading.

Brazil's real for Aug. 31 settlement DOLc1 gained about 0.2 percent to 1.595 on Sao Paulo's BM&FBovespa exchange.

Brazilian one-month non-deliverable forwards BRL1MNDFOR=, or NDFs gained about 0.4 percent to 1.5949 to the dollar. The one-month NDFs reflect dollar-real exchange-rate expectations for 30-days from now.

Foreign net bets the real will gain also rose 0.7 to $15.46 billion, its third day of gains, on Tuesday, the most recent day for which data is available, according to BM&FBovespa and Thomson Reuters.

