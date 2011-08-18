* Morgan Stanley cuts world growth outlook for 2011, 2012

* Bank cuts Brazil outlook; real drops, Mexico peso slides

* Philly Fed index plummets, dims U.S., Mexico outlook

* Latam dollar bond spreads rise; local yields fall

By Jeb Blount

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 18 Latin American currencies weakened against the U.S. dollar on Thursday as mounting concern the world economy will slow led investors to shun emerging-market assets.

The United States and Europe, the world's two largest economic areas, are "dangerously close to recession," said Joachim Fels, co-head of global economics at Morgan Stanley in a report. The bank cut its global growth estimate for 2011 to 3.9 percent from 4.2 percent and to 3.8 percent from 4.5 percent for 2012. For more see [ID:nL3E7JI1LM]

Morgan Stanley also cut its growth forecast for Brazil, Latin America's largest economy, and said China, whose demand for Latin American commodities has helped drive the region's currencies higher, will grow less than expected in 2012.

"Latin America can't be immune from this," said Michael Dirks, chief strategist at FXPro, a London-based international currency broker. "While the region's local markets are growing at a good pace they are not sufficiently independent to miss the impact of world slowdown."

Brazil will grow 3.7 percent in 2011 instead of 4 percent and expand only 3.5 percent in 2012 instead of 4.6 percent. Morgan Stanley's 2012 outlook cut for Brazil is bigger than any expected in the other three largest emerging market economies, China, India and Russia.

Brazil's real BRBY weakened 0.95 percent to 1.5980 to the dollar.

Mexico's peso MXN=D2 lost 0.71 percent to 12.2565. Latin America's No. 2 economy, which depends on the United States for about 80 percent of its export earnings, could face difficult times if U.S. economic data point to a potential recession.

Factory activity in the highly industrialized U.S. Mid-Atlantic region as measured by the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank's business activity index plunged to a minus 30.7, the worst reading since March 2009. [ID:nN1E77H0P2]

The result was far outside the range of expectations, A survey of 52 economists by Thomson Reuters expected a median result of positive 3.7. The lowest estimate was minus ten, the highest, positive 9.

"The drop in the index is substantial and a source of concern." said Nadir Nazmi, senior Latin America economist at BNP Paribas in New York. "The idea that Latin America has decoupled its economies from the U.S. is widely exaggerated, and we are going to see the U.S. situation spill over throughout the region."

Chile's peso CLP=CL weakened 0.74 percent to 470.10 to the dollar. Colombia's peso COP2=STFX weakened 0.63 percent to 1,777.50.

Argentina's official peso ARS=RASL weakened 0.18 percent to 4.1725 to the dollar. The unofficial or parallel rate ARSB= weakened 0.29 percent to 4.3675.

The drop in Latin America's currencies was matched by the decline in stocks and dollar-denominated sovereign bonds. [ID:nN1E77H0OG] and [ID:nN1E77H0LY]

Latin American dollar bond yields jumped as prices fell, according to JPMorgan's EMBI+ index 11EMJ.

The yield spread, or difference, between the average return on Latin American sovereign bonds in dollars and a comparable U.S. Treasury rose 12 basis points to 404 basis points.

That means investors demand 4.04 percentage points of yield, or return, to buy a Latin American bond over a U.S. Treasury compared with 3.92 percentage points on Wednesday 11EMK.

Currencies might have weakened further today were it not for gains in local currency bonds. Many investors bought the debt with proceeds from the sale of stocks.

"It's a world-wide trend, stocks are plunging and people are converting their investments into bonds," said Siobhan Manning, head of Latin American Strategy at RBS Securities in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Brazilian 10-year National Treasury Bonds or NTNs BR10YT=RR rose 1.04 percent to a bid price of 922.04 or 92.2 percent of face value.

The yield fell 17 basis points to 11.72 percent, its lowest yield since October.

A basis point is 0.01 percentage point.

Mexican 10-year Bonos MX10YT=RR, a peso-denominated bond, rose 0.97 percent to 106.31 percent of face value bid.