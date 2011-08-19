* Mexican peso and Brazilian real trim early gains

* Local-market bond prices rise, limit currency weakness

* Investors mull choice between growth risk, higher yields

By Jeb Blount

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 19 Latin American currencies traded mixed against the U.S. dollar on Friday as investors weighed concerns about U.S. and European growth and debt against the high returns available in emerging markets.

A day of see-saw trading in Brazil's real and Mexico's peso followed the back and forth movements of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, a bellwether for many Latin America currencies. For more see: [ID:nN9E7H700O] [ID:nL5E7JJ27F]

This month's 2.64 percent decline in the real and 4.2 percent decline in Mexico's peso have been based in part on concern the U.S. economy, the world's largest, will slow, hurting global expansion.

At the same time, with the U.S. benchmark rate at zero to 0.25 percent -- held low to try to kick-start the economy -- and 10-year bond yields near 2 percent a year, many investors are finding it attractive to put their cash in Latin America instead.

Mexican 10-year bonds pay about 6 percent and Brazilian 10-year debt pays close to 12 percent. Both have an investment grade rating.

"You have two ways to look at the market, either you're getting out because you're wary of risk or you're getting in because you want higher yields," said Neil Shearing, senior emerging market economist with Capital Economics in London. "For many the road isn't clear yet, but if you want yield, Latin America is a lot more attractive than the U.S."

Mexico's peso MXN=D2 gave up early gains to firm 0.15 percent to 12.2407 to the dollar. Earlier it strengthened as much as 0.48 percent.

Brazil's real gave up early gains to trade little changed from Thursday at 1.5973.

Declines were limited by demand for local currency debt. Brazilian and Mexican benchmark 10-year bonds in local currency rose and yields fell.

Brazil's 10-year NTN Treasury notes BR10YT=RR rose to 923.44 bid, or 92.34 percent of face value, the yield slipped two basis points to 11.695 percent.

Mexico's 10-year Bono MX10YT=RR rose to 106.25 percent of face value and its yield fell two basis points to 5.81 percent.

"We are seeing inflows to Latin American debt in local currency," Shearing said. "This is largely a bet that continued weakness in the developed world and low rates there will push money to emerging markets."

Elsewhere in Latin America, Chile's peso CLP=CL gained 0.5 percent to 467.90 to the dollar. Copper, which made up more than half of Chile's export earnings in July, rose 0.62 percent to $8,824.00 in London trading. Chile is the world's largest producer of copper.

Colombia's peso COP2=STFX weakened 0.22 percent to 1,781.46. Even as the currency fell, Colombia's benchmark 10-year bond CO10YT=RR rose 0.455 to 124.32 percent of face value. The yield fell 6 basis points to 7.21 percent.

Peru's sol PEN=PE was little changed from Thursday at 2.7340 to the dollar. Argentina's peso ARS=RASL was unchanged at 4.1750 to the dollar. The Argentine "unofficial" peso ARSB= firmed 0.34 percent to 4.3575.

(Editing by Diane Craft)