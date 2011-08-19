* Mexican peso and Brazilian real trim early gains
* Local-market bond prices rise, limit currency weakness
* Investors mull choice between growth risk, higher yields
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 19 Latin American
currencies traded mixed against the U.S. dollar on Friday as
investors weighed concerns about U.S. and European growth and
debt against the high returns available in emerging markets.
A day of see-saw trading in Brazil's real and Mexico's peso
followed the back and forth movements of the Dow Jones
Industrial Average, a bellwether for many Latin America
currencies. For more see: [ID:nN9E7H700O] [ID:nL5E7JJ27F]
This month's 2.64 percent decline in the real and 4.2
percent decline in Mexico's peso have been based in part on
concern the U.S. economy, the world's largest, will slow,
hurting global expansion.
At the same time, with the U.S. benchmark rate at zero to
0.25 percent -- held low to try to kick-start the economy --
and 10-year bond yields near 2 percent a year, many investors
are finding it attractive to put their cash in Latin America
instead.
Mexican 10-year bonds pay about 6 percent and Brazilian
10-year debt pays close to 12 percent. Both have an investment
grade rating.
"You have two ways to look at the market, either you're
getting out because you're wary of risk or you're getting in
because you want higher yields," said Neil Shearing, senior
emerging market economist with Capital Economics in London.
"For many the road isn't clear yet, but if you want yield,
Latin America is a lot more attractive than the U.S."
Mexico's peso MXN=D2 gave up early gains to firm 0.15
percent to 12.2407 to the dollar. Earlier it strengthened as
much as 0.48 percent.
Brazil's real gave up early gains to trade little changed
from Thursday at 1.5973.
Declines were limited by demand for local currency debt.
Brazilian and Mexican benchmark 10-year bonds in local currency
rose and yields fell.
Brazil's 10-year NTN Treasury notes BR10YT=RR rose to
923.44 bid, or 92.34 percent of face value, the yield slipped
two basis points to 11.695 percent.
Mexico's 10-year Bono MX10YT=RR rose to 106.25 percent of
face value and its yield fell two basis points to 5.81
percent.
"We are seeing inflows to Latin American debt in local
currency," Shearing said. "This is largely a bet that continued
weakness in the developed world and low rates there will push
money to emerging markets."
Elsewhere in Latin America, Chile's peso CLP=CL gained
0.5 percent to 467.90 to the dollar. Copper, which made up more
than half of Chile's export earnings in July, rose 0.62 percent
to $8,824.00 in London trading. Chile is the world's largest
producer of copper.
Colombia's peso COP2=STFX weakened 0.22 percent to
1,781.46. Even as the currency fell, Colombia's benchmark
10-year bond CO10YT=RR rose 0.455 to 124.32 percent of face
value. The yield fell 6 basis points to 7.21 percent.
Peru's sol PEN=PE was little changed from Thursday at
2.7340 to the dollar. Argentina's peso ARS=RASL was unchanged
at 4.1750 to the dollar. The Argentine "unofficial" peso
ARSB= firmed 0.34 percent to 4.3575.
(Editing by Diane Craft)