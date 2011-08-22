* Brazil's real, Mexico's peso reverse gains to weaken

* Investors receive conflicting economic signals

* Some investors expect stimulus in Friday Bernanke speech

By Jeb Blount and Michael O'Boyle

RIO DE JANEIRO/MEXICO CITY, Aug 22 Latin American currencies traded mixed against the U.S. dollar, with Brazil's real and Mexico's peso slipping, as investors gauged how U.S. and European economic woes will affect world growth.

Investors received a range of conflicting signals. Oil prices fell, raising the prospect that cheaper energy might kick-start growth, as Libyan rebels took Tripoli and appeared close to ending Muammar Gaddafi's 42-year rule. For more see: [ID:nN1E77L0TX]; [ID:nL5E7JL0LD]

At the same time, gold rose to a record on concern Europe will be unable to resolve its debt crisis in an orderly way.

In the United States, concern about a a sluggish economy is being tempered by expectations Ben Bernanke, the country's top central banker will announce a stimulus program in a Friday speech.

"The market is hostage to what is going on in the world today and investors are saying they are having a hard time figuring out what that is," said Joao Medeiros, partner at Pioneer, a Sao Paulo currency brokerage.

Brazil's real BRBY, reversed early gains to weaken 0.22 percent to 1.6025 to the dollar. Trading volume is also low, Medeiros said.

While the real may weaken further in coming days, it is unlikely to stray far from the 1.60 level, said Carlos Kawall, economist with Banco Safra in Sao Paulo.

"The current world situation takes some of the pressure off the real gaining, but it isn't going to be enough to keep it from trading close to current levels," he said.

Mexico's peso MXN=D2 also reversed early gains. It weakened 0.15 percent to 12.3183.

Mexico's peso is on track for its worst one-month decline since February 2009. It has taken a beating in recent weeks on concern that the United States, its top trading partner and source of about 80 percent of export earnings, could slip back into recession.

"Markets remain really quick to take any profits and it will stay that way until the outlook is more certain. These are markets to get in and out of in a second," said Javier Benavides, at BASE, a currency brokerage in Monterrey, Mexico.

The market is expecting Bernanke to announce some kind of stimulus this week. If no package is announced the peso could weaken to levels close to 12.40 to the dollar, he said.

The Chilean and Colombian pesos gained against the dollar. Chile's peso CLP=CL firmed 0.15 percent to 467.60 and Colombia's peso COP2=STFX firmed 0.17 percent to 1,780.00.

Peru's sol PEN=PE was little changed from Friday at 2.7320, Argentina's official peso ARS=RASL was unchanged at 4.1750 to the dollar. The unofficial, or parallel peso ARSB= firmed 0.23 percent to 4.3650.