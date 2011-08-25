* Investors await news from Bernanke's speech Friday
* Mexico's peso gains as Brazilian real weakens
By Jeb Blount and Michael O'Boyle
RIO DE JANEIRO/MEXICO CITY Aug 25 Latin
American currencies traded mixed against the U.S. dollar on
Thursday, with the Mexican peso gaining and Brazil's real
weakening, on the day before a planned address by the head of
the U.S. central bank.
Ben Bernanke, chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, is
scheduled to give an address to the Jackson Hole Economic
Symposium on Friday at an annual gathering of world economists
and central bankers in the Rocky Mountains.
Investors have been divided between those betting Bernanke
will announce new measures to jumpstart the U.S. economy and
those who think he won't, causing wide swings in the region's
currencies in recent days.
Those betting on new measures expect Bernanke to announce
or signal expansion of the Fed's "quantitative easing" program
-- a stimulus program in which the Fed bought outstanding U.S.
government debt.
That plan ended in June after flooding the economy with
$600 billion of cash. Bernanke outlined that program at last
year's symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
That cash has helped Latin American currencies gain this
year as global investors borrow at near-zero rates in the U.S.
to invest at higher yields in Latin America. [ID:nN1E77N0DL]
"All eyes are on Jackson Hole. Tomorrow is the day and
everybody is hoping Bernanke will come up with some kind of
miracle to pull the U.S. economy out of its doldrums," said
Jankiel Santos, chief economist with BES Investimentos, the
Sao Paulo unit of Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo.
"Sadly there's not much chance of that."
EXTREME VOLATILITY
Brazil's real BRBY weakened 0.08 percent to 1.6110 to
the dollar.
Brazilian 10-year, local-currency NTN bonds BR10YT=RR
rose 0.49 to 912.69 or 91.27 percent of face value. The yield
fell to 11.96 percent.
The real traded in a seesaw fashion much like world stock
markets, said Rafael Dornaus, a market analyst with Hencorp
Commcor, a Sao Paulo brokerage.
"The volatility is terrible and the markets are blowing up
or falling down even on tiny news," he said. "There is really
nothing orienting the market in any consistent way today."
Mexico's peso MXN=D2 gained 0.53 percent to 12.4186 to
the dollar.
"If you're looking for clear reasons for why things are
moving today, things that are fundamental and different,
things that have happened in the last 72 hours, I really can't
give you much," said Alberto Ramos, chief economist with
Goldman Sachs in New York.
"In Mexico's case, the news has actually been marginally
bad. It appears that with the U.S. sluggishness, Mexico is
going to face headwinds in the near future, yet the peso is
rising," he said.
Mexican local-currency bonds, which fell on Wednesday,
rose on Thursday and their yields remain attractive compared
with U.S. debt, Ramos said.
Mexico's 10-year "bono" MX10YT=RR rose 0.25 to a bid
price of 103.77 percent of face value. Its yield slipped 4
basis points 6.15 percent. The yield on a comparable U.S.
Treasury is 2.22 percent US10YT=RR
"Nothing is getting any better, and without a clear
solution in the United States or Europe, we are just seeing
relief rallies, but the root problems are not being solved,"
said Deborah Ausina, a trader at Bulltick Capital Markets in
Miami.
Investors interested in Mexican bonds have been looking to
buy when the peso weakens to about 12.50 to the dollar, she
said.
If the market is disappointed with Bernanke's speech, the
peso could slump back toward the one-year low of 12.7633 per
dollar that it reached on Aug. 9, she said.
Colombia's peso COP2=STFX weakened 0.33 percent to
1,791.85 to the dollar.
Chile's peso was little changed from Wednesday at 466.60,
Peru's sol was little changed at 2.7320 and Argentina's
official peso ARS=RASL was little changed at 4.1850.
Argentina's unofficial, or "parallel" market peso,
extended losses toward an all-time low, weakening 0.57 percent
to 4.4100.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro and Michael
O'Boyle in Mexico City; Additional reporting by Jean Luis Arce
in Mexico City; Editing by Jan Paschal)