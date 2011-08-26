* Market bets U.S. may take measures to boost economy

* Mexico signals it could cut rates if economy weakens

* Brazil real firms 0.4 pct, Mexico peso 0.36 pct (Recasts, adds comments)

By Jean Luis Arce and Michael O'Boyle

MEXICO CITY, Aug 26 Latin American currencies firmed on Friday on hopes U.S. central bankers may provide more stimulus to the U.S. economy, while Mexican bonds rallied after the central bank said it could cut interest rates.

Ben Bernanke, chairman of the Federal Reserve, said coordinated action by the government was needed to lift an economy that has proven "much less robust" than expected.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For details, see [ID:nLDE77P0JC]

r.reuters.com/qyt43s

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

In a speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Bernanke said the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee would extend its September meeting to two days from one day to discuss options for stimulus.

Riskier assets like stocks and emerging market currencies initially declined on Bernanke's failure to promise specific measures.

"After the initial shock, it seems people have reconsidered what he said and the possibility that the Fed could do something or discuss giving more help to markets in September. This is helping markets and the peso," said Francisco Diez, director of emerging market trading at RBC Capital Markets in New York.

Mexico's peso MXN=D2 gained 0.36 percent to 12.4705 to the dollar. Brazil's real BRBY bid 0.4 percent stronger to 1.6031 to the dollar. Chile's peso CLP=CL gained 0.28 percent to 465.50 per dollar.

The prospect of continued low U.S. interest rates and more monetary stimulus could help support the region's currencies as it pushes global investors to buy higher-yielding Latin American assets.

However, currencies could lose some of that support if slowing economic growth pushes central banks to cut interest rates.

Latin American currencies slumped this month on fears of a U.S. recession and worries that Europe's debt crisis is widening. Mexico's peso has lost about 6 percent, on track to post its worst month in more than two years, while Brazil's real has shed more than 3 percent.

The bleak global economic outlook is pushing Latin America's central banks to wind down a cycle of raising borrowing costs and some are starting to mull interest rate cuts instead. [ID:nN1E77O1VP]

Mexico's central bank left its benchmark rate unchanged at 4.50 percent on Friday but said it would consider cutting its rate if global market turmoil and weak growth at home demanded a policy response. [ID:nN1E77P0KW]

The shift in tone from a prior tightening bias pushed markets to price in a cut as soon as next January BOMWATCH2.

Mexican bonds rallied on the news. The government benchmark 10-year peso bond MX10YT=RR rose 1.827 points in price to 105.521, pushing down its yield 24 basis points to 5.92 percent.

Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens said on Friday that Mexico's central bank has moved into neutral gear and sees no need to cut interest rates now, although this might be a step needed in the future. [ID:nWNA7464]

Major U.S. data due out next week on personal income, manufacturing sentiment and employment could push yields on Mexican bonds even lower if fears of a U.S. recession deepen.

"If the data next week shows more deterioration, the market is going to feel ill because the economy is sinking and the Fed has not done anything yet, and rates (in both the United States and Mexico) will keep falling," said Eduardo Avila, an analyst at brokerage Monex in Mexico City. (Additional reporting by Jeb Blount in Rio De Janeiro; Editing by Kenneth Barry)