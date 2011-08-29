* U.S. consumer data beats estimates, lifts Mexican peso

* Brazil minister to limit government spending, real rises

* Brazil rates give minister mixed review on spending plan (Updates prices, adds Brazil comment, Mexico graphic)

By Jeb Blount and Jean Luis Arce

RIO DE JANEIRO/MEXICO CITY, Aug 29 Latin American currencies gained against the U.S. dollar on Monday, led by Mexico's peso and Brazil's real, after better-than-expected U.S. consumer spending reduced concern that the world's largest economy may slip back into recession.

U.S. consumer spending USGPCS=ECI rose 0.8 percent in July, its fastest pace in five months, the U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday. The result beat the 0.5 percent gain expected by 59 economists surveyed by Thomson Reuters ECONALLUS. For more see [ID:nN1E77S0BS].

"When you get news of growth in the U.S., that's better for the peso," said Marcelo Salomon, chief economist for Brazil and Mexico at Barclay's Capital in New York. "Concern about the United States going into recession would have been bad news not just for Mexico but for the rest of Latin America as well."

The United States is responsible for about 80 percent of Mexico's export earnings and is the largest or second-largest trading partner of most Latin American countries.

Mexico's peso MXN=D2 strengthened 0.15 percent to 12.4610 to the U.S. dollar.

The gains were likely aided by technical factors. Net speculative bets that the peso will firm in the week ending Aug. 24 slipped to their lowest level since May 2010 in Chicago futures trading MXPU1 ,the U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission said.

The low level means relatively few speculators are exposed to the risk of a stronger peso, opening space for them to bet on Mexico's currency if their risk appetite rises. For a graphic on Mexican peso futures positions see: r.reuters.com/zeb53s

There remains a good chance that the peso will reverse gains if other U.S. data released this week fails to bolster the growth outlook, said Delia Paredes, a currency analyst at Banorte-IXE in Mexico City.

"The data we are going to see will come in under a better light even though the data could keep showing weakness," she said. "The risk of a recession is still there at 40 percent."

She expects the peso to strengthen beyond 12 to the dollar in the coming months and finish the year at about 11.50.

Brazil's real BRBY gained 0.85 percent to 1.5896 to the dollar, its strongest close since Aug. 18. Brazil's 10-year, local-currency National Treasury Note BR10YT=RR surged 18.23 to 941.39, or 94.14 percent of face value. The yield fell 35 basis points to 11.39 percent, its lowest level in a year.

"With continued concern about world growth despite the U.S. data, we are in a sensitive spot in Latin America, a place where we're likely to see weak monetary policy and tighter fiscal policy," Salomon said. "That should cause bond yields to fall and currencies to appreciate."

Overnight interest rate futures DIJF2 have been plunging this month in Brazil as investors price in expectation that Brazil will cut its 12.5 percent interest rate, the highest of any major economy, before the end of the year. [ID:nN1E77P1T4]

Failure to control spending as the Brazilian government tries to loosen monetary policy and promote growth could cause yields to rise and currencies to slip, Salomon said.

Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega on Monday announced plans to increase the country's "primary surplus," or excess of revenue over expenses before payments on government debt, by 10 billion reais (US$6.3 billion). [ID:nE5E7H700P]

"This signifies more solidity, more investment and lower interest rates," Mantega said. He added that the measures were being made to preserve growth in the face of deteriorating economic conditions in the United States and Europe.

Investors, though, were not entirely convinced the increased primary surplus will have an impact. While Brazilian interest rates fell before Mantega spoke, they gave up some of their declines after he spoke.

"There's a feeling that this was a disappointment, that Mantega didn't deliver," said Tarcisio Rodrigues, head of foreign-exchange and interest-rate trading at Banco Paulista in Sao Paulo.

Brazilian overnight interest rate futures for Dec. 31 settlement contract DIJF2 fell 3 basis points to 11.96 percent. Before Mantega spoke they had fallen 8 basis points to 11.91 percent, the lowest since December.

Elsewhere in Latin America, Chile's peso CLP=CL firmed 0.12 percent to 465.00 to the dollar. Colombia's peso COP2=STFX firmed 0.41 percent to 1,787,00.

Peru's sol PEN=PE was little changed from Friday at 2.7290 to the dollar.

Argentina's official peso ARS=RASL was little changed at 4.1850 to the dollar. The unofficial ARSB= or "parallel" peso weakened 0.11 percent to 4.4375 to the dollar. (Additional reporting by Michael O'Boyle in Mexico City; Editing by James Dalgleish and Leslie Adler)