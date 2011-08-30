* Mexico's peso weakens; Brazil real reverses loss to firm

* U.S., Europe confidence falters, markets seek guidance

* Brazil real gains; auction fails to roll maturing swaps (Updates with closing prices; adds Brazil, Mexico comment)

By Jeb Blount

SAO PAULO, Aug 30 Latin American currencies traded mixed against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as European economic sentiment and U.S. consumer confidence wavered, raising concern about the prospects for world growth.

Many of the region's currencies traded little changed from Monday or trimmed early losses after the U.S. Federal Reserve released minutes of its Aug. 9 meeting. The Fed statement reiterated concern about a slowing U.S. economy without choosing how it plans to deal with the downturn.

Economic sentiment in the 17 countries that use the euro as their currency fell more than expected in August, according to the European Commission. For details see [ID:nLDE77T0DH].

In the United States, consumer confidence fell to its lowest in more than two years, according to the Conference Board. [ID:nN1E77T0DO]

"We are in a period of accentuated uncertainty and the direction of currencies can swing very rapidly," said Nader Nazmi, senior Latin American economist at BNP Paribas in New York. "There is a lot of concern about flagging growth and people are seeking signals."

Mexico's peso MXN=D2 weakened 0.66 percent to 12.5469 to the dollar, slipping below the psychological 12.50 barrier.

"There just does not seem to be any confidence in the peso," said Alfredo Puig, a trader at brokerage Vector Monterrey Mexico.

Puig said investors who hold Mexican bonds could be tempted to dump their positions if the currency weakens much past the 12.50 level.

The price on Mexico's benchmark 10-year peso bond MX10YT=RR fell 0.967 to a bid price of 104.496, pushing its yield 13 basis points higher to 6.060 percent.

Colombia's peso COP= gave up gains to trade at 1,786.70, little changed from Monday.

Chile's peso CLP=CL was also little changed from Monday at 465 to the dollar as was Peru's sol PEN=PE at 2.7280 and Argentina's official peso ARS=RASL at 4.1925.

Argentina's unofficial, or "parallel" market peso ARSB= firmed 0.11 percent to 4.4375.

Brazil's real BRBY reversed early losses to firm 0.14 percent to 1.5898 to the dollar as Brazil's stock market reversed declines and rose 0.96 percent .BVSP.

The real's gains may also have been helped by a Brazilian central bank reverse currency swap auction, said Jorge Knaue, head of Treasury at Banco Prosper in Rio de Janeiro.

The bank sold swaps with a notional value of $650 million, only 35 percent of the total on offer.

Swaps mimic the purchase of dollars in the futures market, normally helping the real weaken. By failing to sell the $1.87 billion of reverse currency swaps on offer, investors with maturing swaps were forced to unwind their transactions. That results in the purchase of reais and puts pressure on Brazil's currency to firm.

"This shows that the market is a bit saturated with this product," Knauer said.

Brazil's 10-year local market bond BR10YT=RR fell 9.55 to 932.599, or 93.26 percent of face value. Brazil's markets managed to buck a negative trend that hit much of the rest of Lain America.

"We are in unknown territory right now with both Europe and the U.S. in trouble," said Joao Medeiros, a partner at Pioneer Corretora de Camino, a Sao Paulo currency brokerage. "The market is moving on every little bit of news but little of it makes sense. It's like trading while holding a bare power wire, while holding on to a plate of wet steel, you get shocked." (Additional reporting by Jean Luis Arce and Michael O'Boyle in Mexico City; Editing by James Dalgleish)