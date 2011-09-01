* Brazil cenbank cuts rate 50 bps to fight world slowdown
* None of 20 economists surveyed by Reuters expected cut
* Mantega promises wider 'currency war' on U.S. QE3 easing
* Mexico, Chile pesos firm as U.S. recession concern falls
(Updates prices, adds Mexico comment)
By Jeb Blount and Michael O'Boyle
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Sept 1 Brazil's real
weakened against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after the
country's central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest
rate and the finance minister promised to defend the currency
against any new U.S. economic stimulus program.
The central bank's monetary policy committee cut its Selic
rate to 12 percent from 12.5 percent to reduce the impact on
trade and investment that a likely world slowdown may have on
Brazilian growth. All 20 economists surveyed by Thomson Reuters
expected the bank to hold the rate, the highest of any large
economy, steady. For more see:[ID:nN1E77U0G8]
"I think that the central bank has taken a very naive view
of the world economy," said Alfredo Barbutti, economist with
BGC Liquidez, the Sao Paulo unit of U.S. inter-dealer broker
BGC Partners. "They've bought into a dangerous view, are making
a strong and risky bet that the world economy is on its way to
recession, collapse."
In the United States, a key measure of economic activity,
the Institute for Supply Management's national factory activity
index USPMI=ECI, slowed, but less than expected and remains
outside of the range that signals economic contraction.
[ID:nN1E7800J6]
Brazil's real BRBY extended losses in late trading to
close 1.6158 percent weaker at 1.6060 to the dollar and
recording its biggest one-day slide since Aug. 10.
Meanwhile, the real also weakened after Guido Mantega, told
Reuters in a story published on Thursday that he planned to
fight back in what he terms a "currency war" with the United
States, China and other countries.
Mantega, in an interview before the rate decision, said he
won't allow the real to strengthen further if the Federal
Reserve decides to embark on monetary stimulus program, which
could mark a third round of so-called quantitative easing or
"QE3". [ID:N1E7800EW]
The real and other Latin American currencies have posted
large gains since 2008 as investors borrow cheaply in the
United States and invest at higher rates in emerging markets.
In its previous two rounds of quantitative easing, the Fed
created money to buy U.S. government bonds, meeting its aim of
lowering long-term interest rates. That helped weaken the
dollar and drive capital flows to emerging market countries.
"The currency war is going to get worse," Mantega said.
"But we're going to take even stronger measures to keep (the
real) from strengthening."
The real weakened and "the dollar strengthened because of
his comments," said Arnaldo Puccinelli, head of derivative
operations at Banco Banif in Sao Paulo.
In dollar futures trading on Sao Paulo's BM&FBovespa
exchange, the real weakened. The real's value in the October
2011 contract DOLc1, which shows exchange rate expectations
for the end of September, weakened nearly 2 percent to 1.6260
to the dollar, its weakest since Aug. 12.
Elsewhere in Latin America, currencies strengthened
on rising expectation that the U.S. economy will avoid
recession, a view bolstered by the ISM manufacturing data.
In Mexico, where 80 percent of exports by value go to the
United States, the peso MXN=D2 firmed 0.51 percent to 12.2775
to the dollar.
The peso may strengthen all the way to 12 to the dollar, a
level it hasn't seen in a month, on the current rally, said
Roberto Melzi, a strategist at Barclays Capital in New York
If future data points to recession, many feel the U.S.
Federal Reserve will boost access to cheap capital, said Pedro
Tuesta, currency analyst with 4Cast Inc. in Washington.
"The US economy could avoid a recession," Tuesta said. "And
if there is a danger of a recession, the bet is that the Fed
will act."
The expectation the U.S. Fed can prevent a recession in the
U.S. is at odds with what Brazil's central bank said on
Wednesday to explain the cut. For the Brazil, not only are
developed countries such as the U.S. heading for a slowdown,
the monetary policy measures that the Fed would use, such as a
QE3, are unlikely to work.
"This is a moment where you separate the men from the boys
and the central bank is acting like boys," Barbutti said. "The
power of the U.S. to sell debt in their own currency is huge,
that gives them great power to avoid a recession."
Chile's peso CLP=CL firmed 0.54 percent to 459.20, it's
strongest in a month. Peru's sol PEN=PE gained 0.11 percent
to 2.7280, extending record high closes.
Argentina's official peso ARS=RASL firmed 0.19 percent to
4.1910 to the dollar and its unofficial or "parallel" rate peso
ARSB= firmed 0.45 percent to 4.41 to the dollar.
Colombia's peso COP2=STFX was little changed from
Wednesday at 1,779.50
(Additional reporting by Silvio Cascione and Brad Haynes in
Sao Paulo; Editing by W Simon and Andrew Hay)