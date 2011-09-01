* Brazil cenbank cuts rate 50 bps to fight world slowdown

* None of 20 economists surveyed by Reuters expected cut

* Mantega promises wider 'currency war' on U.S. QE3 easing

* Mexico, Chile pesos firm as U.S. recession concern falls (Updates prices, adds Mexico comment)

By Jeb Blount and Michael O'Boyle

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Sept 1 Brazil's real weakened against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after the country's central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate and the finance minister promised to defend the currency against any new U.S. economic stimulus program.

The central bank's monetary policy committee cut its Selic rate to 12 percent from 12.5 percent to reduce the impact on trade and investment that a likely world slowdown may have on Brazilian growth. All 20 economists surveyed by Thomson Reuters expected the bank to hold the rate, the highest of any large economy, steady. For more see:[ID:nN1E77U0G8]

"I think that the central bank has taken a very naive view of the world economy," said Alfredo Barbutti, economist with BGC Liquidez, the Sao Paulo unit of U.S. inter-dealer broker BGC Partners. "They've bought into a dangerous view, are making a strong and risky bet that the world economy is on its way to recession, collapse."

In the United States, a key measure of economic activity, the Institute for Supply Management's national factory activity index USPMI=ECI, slowed, but less than expected and remains outside of the range that signals economic contraction. [ID:nN1E7800J6]

Brazil's real BRBY extended losses in late trading to close 1.6158 percent weaker at 1.6060 to the dollar and recording its biggest one-day slide since Aug. 10.

Meanwhile, the real also weakened after Guido Mantega, told Reuters in a story published on Thursday that he planned to fight back in what he terms a "currency war" with the United States, China and other countries.

Mantega, in an interview before the rate decision, said he won't allow the real to strengthen further if the Federal Reserve decides to embark on monetary stimulus program, which could mark a third round of so-called quantitative easing or "QE3". [ID:N1E7800EW]

The real and other Latin American currencies have posted large gains since 2008 as investors borrow cheaply in the United States and invest at higher rates in emerging markets.

In its previous two rounds of quantitative easing, the Fed created money to buy U.S. government bonds, meeting its aim of lowering long-term interest rates. That helped weaken the dollar and drive capital flows to emerging market countries.

"The currency war is going to get worse," Mantega said. "But we're going to take even stronger measures to keep (the real) from strengthening."

The real weakened and "the dollar strengthened because of his comments," said Arnaldo Puccinelli, head of derivative operations at Banco Banif in Sao Paulo.

In dollar futures trading on Sao Paulo's BM&FBovespa exchange, the real weakened. The real's value in the October 2011 contract DOLc1, which shows exchange rate expectations for the end of September, weakened nearly 2 percent to 1.6260 to the dollar, its weakest since Aug. 12.

Elsewhere in Latin America, currencies strengthened on rising expectation that the U.S. economy will avoid recession, a view bolstered by the ISM manufacturing data.

In Mexico, where 80 percent of exports by value go to the United States, the peso MXN=D2 firmed 0.51 percent to 12.2775 to the dollar.

The peso may strengthen all the way to 12 to the dollar, a level it hasn't seen in a month, on the current rally, said Roberto Melzi, a strategist at Barclays Capital in New York

If future data points to recession, many feel the U.S. Federal Reserve will boost access to cheap capital, said Pedro Tuesta, currency analyst with 4Cast Inc. in Washington.

"The US economy could avoid a recession," Tuesta said. "And if there is a danger of a recession, the bet is that the Fed will act."

The expectation the U.S. Fed can prevent a recession in the U.S. is at odds with what Brazil's central bank said on Wednesday to explain the cut. For the Brazil, not only are developed countries such as the U.S. heading for a slowdown, the monetary policy measures that the Fed would use, such as a QE3, are unlikely to work.

"This is a moment where you separate the men from the boys and the central bank is acting like boys," Barbutti said. "The power of the U.S. to sell debt in their own currency is huge, that gives them great power to avoid a recession."

Chile's peso CLP=CL firmed 0.54 percent to 459.20, it's strongest in a month. Peru's sol PEN=PE gained 0.11 percent to 2.7280, extending record high closes.

Argentina's official peso ARS=RASL firmed 0.19 percent to 4.1910 to the dollar and its unofficial or "parallel" rate peso ARSB= firmed 0.45 percent to 4.41 to the dollar.

Colombia's peso COP2=STFX was little changed from Wednesday at 1,779.50 (Additional reporting by Silvio Cascione and Brad Haynes in Sao Paulo; Editing by W Simon and Andrew Hay)