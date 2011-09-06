* Swiss widen "currency war" with plan to defend franc
* Central bank action becoming uncoordinated - economists
* Brazil's real, Chile's and Colombia's pesos weaken
* Mexico's peso little changed against U.S. dollar
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 6 Most Latin American
currencies weakened against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as a
widening world "currency war" prompted investors to sell
emerging market assets and buy more liquid, less risky ones.
The battle over exchange rates -- which pits central banks
against each other in an effort to promote economic growth and
trade -- reached a new level on Tuesday with Switzerland's
decision to cap the value of its soaring franc at 1.20 to the
With the threat of government and central bank intervention
-- some expect Japan to follow Switzerland and protect the yen
-- many investors will opt to hold dollars, gold, or U.S.
Treasury bonds rather than the Brazilian real, Mexican peso or
other Latin American assets, said Andre Perfeito, economist
with Gradual Investimentos, which manages about $1.1 billion of
assets in Sao Paulo.
"We are entering what is clearly a currency war, a period
of absolute lack of coordination between central banks and
international political leaders," Perfeito said. "In a moment
like this the move will be to liquidity, safety, away from
Latin America."
Brazil's real BRBY weakened 0.37 percent to 1.6557 to the
U.S. dollar, its weakest close since March 28, after plunging
as much as 1.05 percent to 1.6670, its weakest intraday level
since March 18.
Perfeito expects the real to trade weaker to about 1.70 to
the dollar in the coming weeks before tracking back to about
1.60 at the end of the year.
"The immediate move will be weaker, but in the end,
Brazil's fundamentals -- a high interest rate, stronger growth
than in the developed world, robust exports -- will keep cash
flowing to the country," he said.
The action by Switzerland shows that "the world economic
train has no driver and there is no coordinated approach," said
Alberto Ramos, Latin America economist with Goldman Sachs in
New York.
Until some action is taken to halt the currency war, get
growth going in developed countries and resolve Europe's
sovereign debt problems, investors should be prepared for wide
swings in the value of Latin American currencies against the
dollar, he added.
Chile's peso CLP=CL fell 0.24 percent to 463.80 to the
dollar and Colombia's peso COP2=STFX weakened 0.46 percent to
1,791.20 to the dollar.
Argentina's official peso ARS=RASL , which is managed by
regular central bank intervention in the market, weakened 0.12
percent to 4.2075 to the dollar. Argentina's unofficial or
parallel peso ARSB= firmed 0.11 percent to 4.4125 to the
dollar.
Mexico's peso MXN=D2 traded 0.13 percent firmer at
12.5100 to the dollar in a day of see-saw trading that saw the
Mexican currency slide as much as 0.38 percent.
Investors were divided between those seeking dollars and
other less risky assets and those who sought pesos to invest in
higher-yielding Mexican assets, said Jorge Perez-Duarte, a
managing director at TD Securities in Toronto.
Mexico's peso slumped by more than 5 percent in August, its
worst monthly drop since 2009, on concern the the United
States, which buys around 80 percent of Mexican exports would
slip into recession for the second time in two years.
Even as the peso traded weakly against the dollar, Mexican
10-year "bonos" MX10YT=RR, a government bond in pesos, rose
0.54 to 104.92 percent of face value. The yield fell seven
basis points to 6.02 percent. A similar 10-year U.S. Treasury
US10YT=RR yields 1.98 percent a year.
"The situation against the dollar is also pretty negative,"
Perez-Duarte said.
At the same time, higher returns, faster growth and
investment-grade credit ratings available in Mexico and other
Latin American countries have led some investors to consider
emerging markets as safe havens against slow growth and
near-zero interest rates in the United States, Europe and
Japan, he added.
"Emerging markets are more or less seen as safe assets to
some extent, since that is where the growth is coming from,"
Perez-Duarte said.
