* Swiss widen "currency war" with plan to defend franc

* Central bank action becoming uncoordinated - economists

* Brazil's real, Chile's and Colombia's pesos weaken

* Mexico's peso little changed against U.S. dollar

By Jeb Blount

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 6 Most Latin American currencies weakened against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as a widening world "currency war" prompted investors to sell emerging market assets and buy more liquid, less risky ones.

The battle over exchange rates -- which pits central banks against each other in an effort to promote economic growth and trade -- reached a new level on Tuesday with Switzerland's decision to cap the value of its soaring franc at 1.20 to the euro. For details see [ID:nL5E7K61FL].

With the threat of government and central bank intervention -- some expect Japan to follow Switzerland and protect the yen -- many investors will opt to hold dollars, gold, or U.S. Treasury bonds rather than the Brazilian real, Mexican peso or other Latin American assets, said Andre Perfeito, economist with Gradual Investimentos, which manages about $1.1 billion of assets in Sao Paulo.

"We are entering what is clearly a currency war, a period of absolute lack of coordination between central banks and international political leaders," Perfeito said. "In a moment like this the move will be to liquidity, safety, away from Latin America."

Brazil's real BRBY weakened 0.37 percent to 1.6557 to the U.S. dollar, its weakest close since March 28, after plunging as much as 1.05 percent to 1.6670, its weakest intraday level since March 18.

Perfeito expects the real to trade weaker to about 1.70 to the dollar in the coming weeks before tracking back to about 1.60 at the end of the year.

"The immediate move will be weaker, but in the end, Brazil's fundamentals -- a high interest rate, stronger growth than in the developed world, robust exports -- will keep cash flowing to the country," he said.

The action by Switzerland shows that "the world economic train has no driver and there is no coordinated approach," said Alberto Ramos, Latin America economist with Goldman Sachs in New York.

Until some action is taken to halt the currency war, get growth going in developed countries and resolve Europe's sovereign debt problems, investors should be prepared for wide swings in the value of Latin American currencies against the dollar, he added.

Chile's peso CLP=CL fell 0.24 percent to 463.80 to the dollar and Colombia's peso COP2=STFX weakened 0.46 percent to 1,791.20 to the dollar.

Argentina's official peso ARS=RASL , which is managed by regular central bank intervention in the market, weakened 0.12 percent to 4.2075 to the dollar. Argentina's unofficial or parallel peso ARSB= firmed 0.11 percent to 4.4125 to the dollar.

Mexico's peso MXN=D2 traded 0.13 percent firmer at 12.5100 to the dollar in a day of see-saw trading that saw the Mexican currency slide as much as 0.38 percent.

Investors were divided between those seeking dollars and other less risky assets and those who sought pesos to invest in higher-yielding Mexican assets, said Jorge Perez-Duarte, a managing director at TD Securities in Toronto.

Mexico's peso slumped by more than 5 percent in August, its worst monthly drop since 2009, on concern the the United States, which buys around 80 percent of Mexican exports would slip into recession for the second time in two years.

Even as the peso traded weakly against the dollar, Mexican 10-year "bonos" MX10YT=RR, a government bond in pesos, rose 0.54 to 104.92 percent of face value. The yield fell seven basis points to 6.02 percent. A similar 10-year U.S. Treasury US10YT=RR yields 1.98 percent a year.

"The situation against the dollar is also pretty negative," Perez-Duarte said.

At the same time, higher returns, faster growth and investment-grade credit ratings available in Mexico and other Latin American countries have led some investors to consider emerging markets as safe havens against slow growth and near-zero interest rates in the United States, Europe and Japan, he added.

"Emerging markets are more or less seen as safe assets to some extent, since that is where the growth is coming from," Perez-Duarte said. (Additional reporting by Jean Luis Arce and Michael O'Boyle in Mexico City; Editing by James Dalgleish)