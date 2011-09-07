* German court ruling supports EM currencies

* Mexico peso faces bearish technical indicators

* Mexico places $2 billion in a 20-year bond

* Mexico peso up 0.31 pct, Chile peso up 0.19 pct (Adds comments, wraps in Mexican bond auction)

By Michael O'Boyle

MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 Mexico's peso firmed on Wednesday after a German court ruling eased fears about the euro zone debt crisis, but gains for Latin American currencies may be fleeting as investors eye slowing global growth.

Germany's top court rejected lawsuits aimed at blocking participation in euro zone bailouts, supporting gains in riskier assets such as stocks and emerging market currencies. [ID:nL5E7K70Q9]

But analysts said the gains may be little more than a temporary boost. Global markets will likely remain jittery until there are clearer signs that Europe will be able to raise the funds needed to support weaker members, analysts said.

"We are on a teeter-totter. One day we are panicking about Europe and the next day we are a bit more upbeat. That is going to keep going on," said Enrique Alvarez, a Latin American debt and currency analyst at IDEAglobal in New York.

"We need to see political will and we need to see money," he said.

Traders said fears that the U.S. economic slowdown is worsening and that Europe will struggle to contain its debt crisis will keep Latin American currencies stuck in their recent downtrend.

"I can't see a strong economic number coming out from the United States right now and the European crisis is really getting worse," said Win Thin, an emerging markets strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman.

"We have had a big sell off, so we get a bounce, but this is not a trend change," he said, referring to Wednesday's gains in the peso and emerging market currencies in general.

An about-face by Latin America's central banks away from further interest rate hikes could also undermine support for currencies. Brazil's real BRBY slumped about 4 percent to its weakest since March following the surprise Aug. 31 cut in interest rates by the country's central bank.

On Wednesday, Brazil's financial markets were closed for a holiday.

Elsewhere, Mexico's peso MXN= firmed 0.31 percent to 12.4615 per dollar while Chile's peso CLP=CL bid 0.19 percent stronger to 462.90 per dollar.

During the first half of the year, Latin American currencies surged to multi-year highs, backed by a record tide of investment from foreigners into the region's bonds.

But August saw the worst global market volatility since the 2008 financial crisis, hammering emerging market assets and driving Mexico's peso to a one-year low.

Worries of another U.S. recession have weighed on the peso, since Mexico sends 80 percent of its exports to the United States. The peso has slumped 6 percent since the end of July.

This week, the 50-day simple moving average of the cost of dollars in pesos rose above its 200-day simple moving average, which could suggest further losses for the peso ahead.

"This is a bad sign," said Enrique Trejo, head of currency trading at Banorte-IXE in Mexico City. "The trend is very clear."

Trejo said the Mexican currency would have to strengthen back past 12.35 per dollar to build up any confidence that the recent weakening trend may be turning.

Analysts said the currency has so far managed to hold to levels below 12.60 in recent weeks, but a break of that level could send the peso to 12.75 and then 13 per dollar.

However, demand for Mexican local-currency bonds may help limit losses, Alvarez, from IDEAglobal, said.

Mexico's central bank said in a statement on Wednesday it had placed 25 billion pesos ($2 billion) of a 20-year bond in a syndicated offer. [ID:nN1E78615E]

Demand was not as high as Mexico had seen for other syndicated auctions of shorter-term debt, but Alvarez said it was a good sign for Mexico that it was able to place such a large amount of long-dated bonds. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Diane Craft)