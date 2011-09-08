* Mexico's peso weakens as U.S. unemployment claims rise
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 8 The Mexican peso
weakened against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after U.S. jobs
data raised expectations of sluggish growth in the world's
largest economy and Mexico's main trading partner.
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits
USJOBA=ECI rose unexpectedly in the week ending Sept. 2.
Mexico, an important producer of oil, foodstuffs and
automobiles, gets about 80 percent of its export earnings from
the United States. For more see: [ID:nN1E7870A9]
"The job data is just another sign that the U.S. economy is
not growing rapidly," said Pedro Tuesta, Latin America analyst
with 4Cast Inc. in Washington.
The Mexican peso MXN=D2 weakened 0.42 percent to 12.5050
to the U.S. dollar.
Declines in the peso might have been greater if not for
continued demand for Mexican local-market debt that is
investment grade-rated and pays far higher rates than U.S.
Treasuries, said Enrique Alvarez, Latin America analyst with
IDEA Global in New York.
Mexico's 10-year "bono" MX10YT=RR a benchmark
peso-denominated government bond, rose 1.58 to 104.99 percent
of face value. The yield fell 13 basis points, or 0.13
percentage points, to bid 6.02 percent.
A comparable 10-year U.S. Treasury bond US10YT=RR yields
1.99 percent.
Demand for Mexican treasuries is likely to help maintain
the peso's value against the dollar, and even help it gain,
especially if a jobs and infrastructure program expected to be
announced by U.S. President Barack Obama on Thursday or new
stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve is announced when it
holds its next policy meeting Sept. 20-21.
The chance the Federal Reserve will intervene in the U.S.
bond market to reduce long-term interest rates, one of the most
discussed ways U.S. central bankers might kick-start U.S.
economic growth, is 80 percent, according to the median
forecasts of 16 of 20 primary dealers in U.S. Treasuries.
[ID:nEBE7DA02H]
"In a climate of low interest rates and easy liquidity in
the U.S., the outlook for demand for Mexican debt remains
high," Alvarez said. "That should bolster the peso and other
Latin American currencies in the medium and long term."
Obama is expected to outline a $300 billion jobs and
economic stimulus proposal in a speech to the U.S. Congress at
7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT). [ID:nN1E7870HE]
If the president fails to offer proposals that have a
chance of passing Congress, whose lower house is controlled by
Obama's Republican Party rivals, the peso could fall sharply on
Friday, Tuesta said.
"Most of the economic problems in the United States and
Europe are really political problems, a lack of consensus and
political will to solve the problems," Tuesta said. "We have an
election in the U.S. next year and there is little incentive
for the Republicans to help Obama."
Without new stimulus the peso could slip to 12.60 to the
dollar and if it hits that level it could fall as far as 12.90,
Tuesta added.
Brazil's real BRBY weakened 0.28 percent to 1.6590 to the
dollar. Earlier, it firmed as much as 0.31 percent and weakened
as much as 0.40 percent.
Brazil's central bank early on Thursday released minutes of
a monetary policy meeting Aug. 31 that resulted in an
unexpected half a percentage point cut in the country's
benchmark interest rate to 12 percent.
The bank said the cut was justified by a deteriorating
global economy and expectation that inflation in Brazil, above
the central bank's target range, will soon fall.
[ID:nN1E78706G]
Chile's peso CLP=CL was little changed from Wednesday at
462.50 to the dollar, Colombia's peso COP2=STFX was little
changed at 1,788.50 and Peru's sol PEN=PE was little changed
at 2.7230
Argentina's official peso ARS=RASL, whose value is
regulated through regular central bank action, was little
changed firming 0.12 percent to 4.2025 to the dollar. The
unofficial "parallel" peso ARSB= also firmed 0.12 percent to
4.4225.
