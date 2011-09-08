* Mexico's peso weakens as U.S. unemployment claims rise

* Mexico's benchmark 10-year bonds rises, yield falls

* Brazil's real weakens in day of see-saw trading

(Updates prices, adds Tuesta comment)

By Jeb Blount

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 8 The Mexican peso weakened against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after U.S. jobs data raised expectations of sluggish growth in the world's largest economy and Mexico's main trading partner.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits USJOBA=ECI rose unexpectedly in the week ending Sept. 2. Mexico, an important producer of oil, foodstuffs and automobiles, gets about 80 percent of its export earnings from the United States. For more see: [ID:nN1E7870A9]

"The job data is just another sign that the U.S. economy is not growing rapidly," said Pedro Tuesta, Latin America analyst with 4Cast Inc. in Washington.

The Mexican peso MXN=D2 weakened 0.42 percent to 12.5050 to the U.S. dollar.

Declines in the peso might have been greater if not for continued demand for Mexican local-market debt that is investment grade-rated and pays far higher rates than U.S. Treasuries, said Enrique Alvarez, Latin America analyst with IDEA Global in New York.

Mexico's 10-year "bono" MX10YT=RR a benchmark peso-denominated government bond, rose 1.58 to 104.99 percent of face value. The yield fell 13 basis points, or 0.13 percentage points, to bid 6.02 percent.

A comparable 10-year U.S. Treasury bond US10YT=RR yields 1.99 percent.

Demand for Mexican treasuries is likely to help maintain the peso's value against the dollar, and even help it gain, especially if a jobs and infrastructure program expected to be announced by U.S. President Barack Obama on Thursday or new stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve is announced when it holds its next policy meeting Sept. 20-21.

The chance the Federal Reserve will intervene in the U.S. bond market to reduce long-term interest rates, one of the most discussed ways U.S. central bankers might kick-start U.S. economic growth, is 80 percent, according to the median forecasts of 16 of 20 primary dealers in U.S. Treasuries. [ID:nEBE7DA02H]

"In a climate of low interest rates and easy liquidity in the U.S., the outlook for demand for Mexican debt remains high," Alvarez said. "That should bolster the peso and other Latin American currencies in the medium and long term."

Obama is expected to outline a $300 billion jobs and economic stimulus proposal in a speech to the U.S. Congress at 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT). [ID:nN1E7870HE]

If the president fails to offer proposals that have a chance of passing Congress, whose lower house is controlled by Obama's Republican Party rivals, the peso could fall sharply on Friday, Tuesta said.

"Most of the economic problems in the United States and Europe are really political problems, a lack of consensus and political will to solve the problems," Tuesta said. "We have an election in the U.S. next year and there is little incentive for the Republicans to help Obama."

Without new stimulus the peso could slip to 12.60 to the dollar and if it hits that level it could fall as far as 12.90, Tuesta added.

Brazil's real BRBY weakened 0.28 percent to 1.6590 to the dollar. Earlier, it firmed as much as 0.31 percent and weakened as much as 0.40 percent.

Brazil's central bank early on Thursday released minutes of a monetary policy meeting Aug. 31 that resulted in an unexpected half a percentage point cut in the country's benchmark interest rate to 12 percent.

The bank said the cut was justified by a deteriorating global economy and expectation that inflation in Brazil, above the central bank's target range, will soon fall. [ID:nN1E78706G]

Chile's peso CLP=CL was little changed from Wednesday at 462.50 to the dollar, Colombia's peso COP2=STFX was little changed at 1,788.50 and Peru's sol PEN=PE was little changed at 2.7230

Argentina's official peso ARS=RASL, whose value is regulated through regular central bank action, was little changed firming 0.12 percent to 4.2025 to the dollar. The unofficial "parallel" peso ARSB= also firmed 0.12 percent to 4.4225.

(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)