* Emerging markets backed by EU's new sense of urgency

* Peru seen holding interest rate steady

* Brazil real firms 1.3 pct; Mexico peso 0.2 pct

By Michael O'Boyle

MEXICO CITY, Oct 6 Latin American currencies firmed on Thursday as European policymakers stepped up efforts to support banks, easing fears that the continent's debt troubles could spiral into another global financial crisis.

Europe's central bank offered up new liquidity measures to bolster struggling banks while the head of the European Union said the EU's top executive body proposed a coordinated recapitalization of banks, although nothing has been finalized. [ID:nL5E7L61YG] and [ID:nL5E7L610F]

The news helped ease concerns that a default by Greece could spark another global financial crisis just as the U.S., European and Asian economies are already slowing.

"European officials are at least recognizing the need to act faster," said Mauro Roca, an emerging markets strategist at Deutsche Bank in New York.

Brazil's real BRBY bid 1.31 percent firmer at 1.8065 per dollar while Chile's peso CLP=CL bid 1.75 percent stronger to 521.40 per dollar.

Mexico's peso MXN= firmed 0.22 percent to 13.52 per dollar. Traders said the 13.50 level may be difficult to break amid concerns about slowing growth in the United States, Mexico's top trading partner.

Traders said investors were eyeing the key monthly U.S. jobs report, due on Friday.

"It feels like we are set up for an additional rally, but we need something more. The peso is stuck right now, but we could be poised for even more appreciation," said Mario Copca, an analyst at brokerage VCB in Mexico City.

Latin American currencies have posted strong gains this week after losing around 15 percent since late July.

That sell-off pushed many speculators to dump bets in favor of Latin American currencies. For much of 2011, the region's currencies and debt were favorites for investors looking to beat low yields in the United States, Europe and Japan.

Less-crowded positioning could spur fresh bets in favor of Latin America, where economies are posting stronger growth than developed countries and governments have maintained more balanced accounts than Europe and the United States.

"If a credit solution in Europe is at hand, there is a lot of room for recovery for emerging market assets, because fundamentals are still very strong," Deutsche Bank's Mauro said. "But if we get to an unfortunate event, then of course, riskier assets may suffer," he added.

Peru's central bank is expected to hold its benchmark interest rate steady at a meeting later on Thursday, according to 13 of 14 analysts polled by Reuters. [ID:nN1E7931PH]

In its last meeting, policymakers flagged their willingness to cut interest rates if the global economic outlook deteriorated. But Central Bank President Julio Velarde said in New York on Sept. 21 he saw no need to change monetary policy. [ID:nS1E78K1LX]

Peru' sol PEN=PE bid 0.44 percent firmer to 2.75 per dollar.