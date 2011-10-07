* U.S. jobs data bolsters rally started by euro debt moves

By Jeb Blount

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 7 The Brazilian real and Mexican peso strengthened for a fourth day against the U.S. dollar on Friday on optimism the United States may escape a recession after jobs gains in September topped expectations.

Friday's advances put the real on track for its biggest weekly gain in three years and the peso on track for its largest weekly jump in two years.

Nonfarm employment in the United States rose by 103,000 in September, the U.S. Labor Department reported, topping economists' estimates for a gain of 60,000. For more see: [ID:nOAT004877]

Sluggish growth in the United States, the world's largest economy and responsible for nearly a quarter of global output, has helped dim the outlook for growth in emerging markets.

The U.S. data comes at the end of a week where European leaders showed signs they may be ready to take strong action to bolster bank balance sheets against an increasingly likely default by Greece.

A Greek default could hobble European banks, restrict lending and pull ever larger parts of the world economy into recession.

"Now that the Europeans finally seem to be taking their debt crisis a bit more seriously, the U.S. jobs data adds to the optimism," said Win Thin, Latin America economist for Brown Brothers Harriman in New York

"I think people are only dipping their toes in at this point, but this is a sign that when the Greek crisis is finally over, demand for emerging markets will probably rebound."

Brazil's real BRBY strengthened 1.57 percent to 1.7560 reais to the dollar, extending weekly gains to 6.98 percent in the biggest weekly jump since Oct. 17, 2008.

Mexico's peso MXN=D2 jumped 1.46 percent to 13.2611 to the dollar, bringing the peso up 4.59 percent for the week, the largest weekly rise since May 8, 2009.

Mexico, which derives about 80 percent of export earnings from the United States, is particularly sensitive to U.S. growth.

The gains, however, could be short lived, Thin said. He sees the real finishing the year in the 1.80 to 1.90 range, somewhat weaker than current levels, and the Mexican peso in the 13 to 14 to the dollar range, close to current levels.

"I think we've come close to the limit of gains right now," he said.

The real may have also received a boost from a report on Friday that Brazil's benchmark consumer price index rose 7.31 percent in the 12 months ending Sept. 30, marking a six-year high. The increase in inflation may reduce the chance of interest rate cuts in Brazil. [ID:nN1E79606I]

While inflation often undermines a currency's value, Brazil's interest rates -- among the world's highest and adopted as an inflation-fighting measure -- helped drive the real to a 12-year high in July.

After Brazil's central bank unexpectedly cut the interest rate by a half percentage point to 12 percent on Aug. 31, the real plunged. It lost 16 percent in September, the worst performance of any of the more than 150 currencies tracked by Thomson Reuters in the month.

Overnight interest rate futures for January 2013 settlement DIJF3, one of the most traded interest rate contracts in Brazil, rose 7 basis points to 10.43 percent.

With an improving outlook in Europe and the United States, together responsible for about half of world output, commodities prices also rose, boosting the outlook for prices of copper, oil, soybeans, iron ore and other basic items that are the backbone of Latin American exports.

The Reuters/Jefferies CRB index .CRB of 19 of the most-traded agricultural, metal and energy commodities rose for a third day, adding 0.33 percent to 305.71, its highest level in more than a week.

Chile's peso CLP=CL gained 1.38 percent to 512.19, putting it on track for its biggest weekly gains since July. Chile is the world's largest producer of copper and gets a third to half of monthly export earnings from sales of the metal.

Copper for delivery in three months CMCU3 rose 1.38 percent to 7,325.00 a tonne in London. (Additional reporting by Rachel Uranga in Mexico City; Editing by Leslie Adler)