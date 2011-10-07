* U.S. jobs data bolsters rally started by euro debt moves

By Jeb Blount

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 7 Brazil's real strengthened for a fourth day against the U.S. dollar on Friday on expectation the United States may escape a recession.

After trimming early gains, Mexico's peso still closed the week more than 3 percent stronger, its biggest gain in nearly 29 months.

The real's BRBY advance brings weekly gains to 6.24 percent, the biggest one-week gain in nearly three years. The Mexican peso's MXN=D2 weekly gains of more than 3.20 percent is the biggest in nearly 29 months. Of the more than 150 currencies tracked by Thomson Reuters only the Gambian Dalasi GMD= gained more

Nonfarm employment in the United States rose by 103,000 workers in September, the Labor Department said, a larger than expected amount. For details see [ID:nOAT004877]

Sluggish growth in the world's largest national economy, responsible for nearly a quarter of global output, has helped dim expectations for growth in emerging markets, prompting global investors to sell Latin American assets for those denominated in dollars.

The U.S. data came at the end of a week where European leaders showed signs they may be ready to take strong action to bolster bank balance sheets against an increasingly likely default by Greece on its debt.

By saddling banks with losses, a Greek default could hobble European banks, restrict lending and pull ever larger parts of the world economy into recession.

"Now that the Europeans finally seem to be taking their debt crisis a bit more seriously, the U.S. jobs data adds to the optimism," said Win Thin, Latin America economist at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York

"I think people are only dipping their toes in at this point, but this is a sign that when the Greek crisis is finally over, demand for emerging markets will probably rebound."

Indeed, most regional currencies trimmed some of their early gains after Fitch, the rating agency, cut Italy's and Spain's debt ratings and said the outlook for future ratings was negative. Italy and Spain are seen as the most likely to see default risk rise if Greece defaults. [ID:nL5E7L72KC]

Brazil's real BRBY strengthened 0.79 percent to 1.7695 reais to the dollar, its fourth-straight advance against the dollar. Earlier it gained as much as 1.74 percent to 1.7530.

Mexico's peso MXN=D2 gave up early gains to trade little changed from Thursday, firming to 13.4400 to the dollar. Earlier it gained as much as 1.68 percent to 13.2332.

Mexico, which gets about 80 percent of export earnings from the U.S. is particularly sensitive to U.S. growth.

The gains could be short lived though, Thin said.

He sees the real finishing the year in the 1.80 to 1.90 range, somewhat weaker than where it is now and the Mexican peso in the range of 13 to 14 to the dollar, also close to current levels.

"I think we've come close to the limit of gains right now he said."

Brazil's real may have also received a boost from the announcement Friday that the country's benchmark consumer price index rose 7.31 percent in the 12 months ending Sept. 30. The result, a six-year high, may reduce the chance of an interest rate cuts in Brazil. [ID:nN1E79606I]

While inflation often undermines a currency's value, Brazil's high interest rates -- among the world's highest and adopted as an inflation-fighting measure, helped the real reach a 12-year high in July.

When the central bank unexpectedly cut the rate a half percentage point to 12 percent on Aug. 31 the real plunged, losing 16 percent in September, the worst performance of any of the more than 150 currencies tracked by Thomson Reuters in the month.

Overnight interest rate futures for January 2013 settlement DIJF3, one of the most traded interest rate contracts in Brazil, rose seven basis points to 10.43 percent.

Chile's peso CLP=CL gained 0.35 percent to 518.10 and putting it on track for its biggest weekly gains since July. Chile is the world's largest producer of copper and gets a third to half of monthly export earnings from sales of the reddish metal.

Copper for delivery in three months CMCU3 rose 0.93 percent to 7,369.00 a tonne in London.

Colombia's peso COP2=STFX firmed 0.56 percent to 1,936.90 to the dollar. (Additional reporting by Rachel Uranga in Mexico City; Editing by Kenneth Barry)